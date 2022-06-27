ENG vs IND 2022: "We are very satisfied and happy" - Rahul Dravid on Team India's preparations

India head coach Rahul Dravid is satisfied with the team's preparations ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test match against England that begins in Edgbaston on July 1st. The visitors played a four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire which ended in a draw on Sunday.

All of India's batters got amongst the runs in the second innings, with Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli scoring 62 and 67, respectively. In the bowling department, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja scalped three wickets each in the first dig while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj bagged two wickets apiece.

Ergo, India have made ideal preparations ahead of the all-important Test match, which will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham from Friday. Rahul Dravid feels the team achieved what it wanted to before the big game.

In a video uploaded by Leicester's twitter account, Rahul also spoke about the conditions of the warm-up game.

Leicestershire Foxes



Head Coach Rahul Dravid was full of praise for the week the side spent at Leicestershire, crediting the facilities, the wicket and the support from the crowd at UCG.



"It was a great week." Head Coach Rahul Dravid was full of praise for the week the side spent at Leicestershire, crediting the facilities, the wicket and the support from the crowd at UCG.

“I think whatever we needed to achieve and whatever boxes we needed to tick in terms of our preparation leading into the Test match on Friday, I think we are very satisfied and happy, we have been able to do that this week," Rahul Dravid said in a video posted by Leicestershire Foxes on Twitter.

Rahul Dravid admitted that it was a challenging wicket on the first couple of days, however, he feels it was a great week for the tourists.

“There is not a lot of room to maneuver or things to go wrong. So having said that it has been a good week. I thought the match wicket was challenging on first couple of days and settle down in the last two so, it was good, it was a great week."

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid, who led India to a 1-0 series win in England in 2007 was also happy with the warm-up match facilities and overall atmosphere of the ground.

“I thought you know everyone’s really looked after us really well. It’s been great crowds you know, it’s really lovely to see so many people come to watch the game like this and just the atmosphere and the vibe have been excellent," he said.

Mayank Agarwal added to India's Test squad

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has been added to India's Test squad after skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Rohit is doubtful for a rescheduled Test match but there it has not been confirmed who will lead the team if the opener fails to recover.

BCCI



NEWS - Mayank Agarwal added to India's Test squad as a cover for captain Rohit Sharma, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal will not need to undergo any quarantine and traveled to Edgbaston on Monday. India have a 2-1 lead in the series but the visitors will be up against a confident England side that whitewashed World Test champions New Zealand by 3-0 after winning the Leeds Test by seven wickets on Monday.

