ENG vs IND 2025: 3 Indian batters to score 700 or more runs in a Test series ft. Shubman Gill

Test cricket is the ultimate challenge in the sport, be it for batters or bowlers. The determination and hunger to score runs irrespective of the match situation propel batters to contribute to the team's cause and rewrite history.Similarly, some Indian batters have proved their merit in the toughest format with their ability to convert their starts into big knocks. By bringing their skills, consistency, and run-scoring appetite together, they have dominated the opposition throughout the series.Indian skipper Shubman Gill became the third Indian batter to score over 700 runs in a Test series on Sunday, July 27, against England at Manchester.On that note, let's take a look at which batters have gone past this mark for the country.#1 Sunil GavaskarSunil Gavaskar exhibited supreme consistency by accumulating 700+ runs on two occasions in his illustrious Test career.The first instance was recorded during India's tour to West Indies in 1971. In eight innings, Gavaskar garnered 774 runs at a sensational average of 154.80, with four centuries. His contributions helped the visitors win the series 1-0.Meanwhile, Gavaskar achieved the same feat during the home series against the Caribbean team in 1978-79. In nine innings, he scored 732 runs at an average of 91.50, with four tons. Again, India prevailed 1-0 over the West Indies side.Sunil Gavaskar amassed 10,122 runs in 125 Tests at an average of 51.12, while hitting 34 tons.#2 Yashasvi JaiswalYashasvi Jaiswal made a sensational Test debut against West Indies in June 2023, slamming 171. He continued his purple patch and became a regular as an opener for the Indian team.Jaiswal played a vital role in India's 4-1 series victory at home over England in 2024. He was the top-scorer in the series with 712 runs in nine innings at an average of 89, with two centuries.Yashasvi Jaiswal was India's top batter in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25, scoring 1,798 runs in 19 games, while reaching the three-figure mark on four occasions.#3 Shubman GillShubman Gill proved his ability as a red-ball batter in the ongoing Test series against England, which is also his first assignment as India's Test captain. Not many expected Gill to shine the way he has, especially in the first two games.The right-hander slammed 147 to begin the series in style at Leeds. Then, he returned with knocks of 269 &amp; 161 at Edgbaston, helping the visitors level the series. He etched his name into history by scoring the most runs (430) by an Indian in a Test match.After a disappointing third fixture, Shubman Gill made a strong comeback in the fourth Test at Manchester. At the time of writing, he was batting at 90* and has 708 runs already in the series. With one more game to go, he is expected to break Sunil Gavaskar's record.With this series, Shubman Gill has improved his Test record as well. He now has racked up 2,500 runs in 35 games at an average of 41.66, with eight centuries.