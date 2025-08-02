ENG vs IND 2025: 3 Indian openers who have faced 1,000-plus balls in a Test series in England

Opening the batting in England in Test cricket is an extremely tough proposition. It would be fair to say that it is among the trickiest challenges a batter can face in red ball cricket. The ball invariably moves around at the start of a Test match. Also, the weather in England is extremely unpredictable and can go from sunny to overcast in a matter of minutes.

It is not surprising then that a number of opening batters, especially from visiting countries, have struggled in Test matches in England. Among Indian openers, Shikhar Dhawan, Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer averaged in the 20s while opening in Test matches in England. Further, Kris Srikkanth averaged 17.50 and current India head coach Gautam Gambhir 13.14.

On the other hand, a few Indian openers have also managed to taste success in England in the red-ball format. It isn't a coincidence that all of them are renowned for their tight technique and defense. In this feature, we look at three Indian openers who have faced 1,000 or more deliveries in a Test series in England.

#3 Murali Vijay (1,054)

Former India opener Murali Vijay faced 1,054 deliveries during the tour of England in 2014. In five Tests (10 innings), he totaled 402 runs at an average of 40.20, with the aid of one hundred and two half-centuries.

Vijay began the series with a sublime 146 off 361 balls in the first innings of the first Test in Nottingham. The right-handed batter followed it up with 52 off 119 deliveries in the second innings as the high-scoring Test ended in a draw.

Vijay played a crucial role in India's famous Test triumph at Lord's during the 2014 series. After being dismissed for 24 off 67 in the first innings, the opening batter contributed a defiant 95 off 247 deliveries in the second innings. Vijay struck 11 fours and India posted 342 in their second essay. Incidentally, Team India won the Test by 95 runs - the exact number of runs Vijay scored in the second innings.

The opening batter, however, failed to register another half-century in the Test series. He only managed a highest score of 35 in his remaining six knocks during the 2014 Test tour of England.

#2 KL Rahul (1,066)

Team India opener KL Rahul faced 1,066 balls during the ongoing Test series in England. Although he was dismissed cheaply in both innings of The Oval Test, which is currently underway, Rahul had an excellent series with the willow overall. In five matches (10 innings), he scored 532 runs at an average of 53.20, with two hundreds and two half-centuries.

Rahul began the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a defiant 42 off 78 balls in the first innings of the Leeds Test. He followed it up with a superb 137 off 247 deliveries in the second essay even as India lost the Test by five wickets.

After perishing cheaply in the first innings in Birmingham, Rahul contributed 55 off 84 balls in the second innings. The elegant right-handed batter scored exactly 100 off 177 balls in the first innings at Lord's. He followed it up with 39 off 58 even as the visitors went down to England by 22 runs.

Rahul also made vital contributions for Team India with the bat in the drawn encounter in Manchester. He scored 46 off 98 balls in the first innings, occupying the crease for 187 minutes. In the second innings, he scored 90 off 230 balls, holding fort for 300 minutes as the visitors pulled off a great escape.

#1 Sunil Gavaskar (1,199)

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar faced 1,199 deliveries during the Test tour of England in 1979. He had an amazing time with the bat, amassing 542 runs in four Tests (seven innings) at an average of 77.42, with one ton and four fifties.

The Little Master began the Test series with 61 off 160 balls in the first innings of the first Test in Birmingham. He followed it up with 68 off 117 deliveries. His efforts, however, went in vain as India lost the Test by an innings and 83 runs.

At Lord's, in the second Test of the series, Gavaskar chipped in with 42 off 114 balls in the first innings even as the visitors were bundled out for 96. The opening batter backed it up with 59 off 117 balls as India managed to draw the contest.

Gavaskar continued his good form with the willow, scoring a resolute 78 off 209 balls in the first innings of the Leeds Test. Both teams only managed to bat once in the Test match, which ended in a draw.

Gavaskar's only failure on the 1979 tour of England came in the first innings of the last Test at The Oval, when was out for 13 off 39 balls. The batting legend, however, almost rewrote history in the second innings. After India were set to chase 438, he scored a sensational 221 off 443 balls, batting for 490 minutes and hitting 21 fours. India ended on 429-8 as the game finished in a tantalizing draw.

