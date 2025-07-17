ENG vs IND 2025, 3rd Test: India Player Ratings as Shubman Gill & Co. falter in thriller for the ages

England clinched an important win over India in the third Test of the five-match series. The hosts came out on top by 22 runs at Lord's to take a 2-1 lead in the rubber.

It was a thrilling contest that went down to the final session of Day 5, with England having to fight hard for the last few Indian wickets. Shubman Gill and Co. put up a stubborn resistance on a track that deteriorated rapidly, with many of their players chipping in with key contributions.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from the third Test against England.

ENG vs IND 2025, 3rd Test: Jadeja offers resistance; Gill & Jaiswal fail to deliver

England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 2/10

Jaiswal endured a disappointing outing as he fell to Jofra Archer cheaply in both innings. His dismissal in the chase, where he tried to pull a short ball, was a disaster.

KL Rahul: 8.5/10

Rahul was one of the best Indian batters on display at Lord's. The opener's classy hundred in the first innings set the tone for the Test, while he managed to stay at the crease in the second essay even as wickets tumbled at the other end. He's having one of the best Test series of his career.

Karun Nair: 4/10

Nair has been backed at No. 3 by the team management, but he hasn't managed to justify that faith so far despite a couple of starts. He made his highest Test score since the triple century in the first innings but fell cheaply in the second, leaving India in serious trouble. The veteran batter might not be picked in Manchester.

Shubman Gill: 2/10

Shortly after one of the most prolific Tests in history, Gill failed to deliver at Lord's. The Indian skipper didn't make an impact in both innings, with England coming up with some smart tactics to stifle him. His stay at the crease on Day 4 was nothing short of woeful.

Rishabh Pant: 7/10

Pant seemed set for a big one in the first innings before a moment of indecision cost him his wicket and seriously dented India's chances of taking a lead. Struggling with an injured finger, he didn't keep wickets and was castled by Archer in the chase while being visibly uncomfortable.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9.5/10

Jadeja finished the Test with just one wicket to his name, but he was easily the pick of the Indian batters. The southpaw stood tall in both innings, notching up important half-centuries and keeping his team's charge alive in the chase. He remains one of India's most valuable red-ball batters, with his solidity and fighting spirit.

Washington Sundar: 8/10

Sundar turned in a magical display of spin bowling in conditions that weren't overly conducive. While he looked fairly solid at the crease, he fell to a couple of innocuous deliveries and couldn't take his Test average any higher.

Nitish Kumar Reddy: 7/10

Reddy had a good Test, impressing with both bat and ball even if the scorecard didn't reflect that. His two-wicket over in the first innings went a long way in India gaining control over the contest, and he occupied time at the crease during critical situations.

Akash Deep: 6/10

Deep had a slightly understated outing, going for around four runs an over in both innings. He finished the Test with just one wicket to his name, not creating as much wicket-taking threat as the other pacers in the side.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

Siraj picked up two important wickets in each of the two bowling innings and fought valiantly with the bat. He has bowled better than his figures suggest and can perhaps consider himself a bit unlucky to not have more reward for his efforts. Nevertheless, the plucky pacer is currently the leading wicket-taker in the series.

Jasprit Bumrah: 9/10

Bumrah was his incredible self in the first innings, picking up a five-fer and etching his name onto the Honours Board. He helped himself to two more scalps in the second essay, before a spirited effort with the bat ended in disappointment.

