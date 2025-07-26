ENG vs IND 2025: 5 captains to score a century and pick five wickets in the same Test ft. Ben Stokes

England captain Ben Stokes has been exceptional throughout the ongoing series against India. He has not only led from the front as captain but has also contributed as an all-rounder.In the first innings, England bowled India out for 358 runs. Ben Stokes was among the wickets with the ball, leading their charge. In reply, the hosts are in a dominating position, having already mustered 669 with a lead of 311 runs.Stokes, after delivering with the ball, is now at it with the bat as well. The left-hander went past three figures to record his 14th Test hundred. He made 141 runs off 198 balls with 11 fours and three sixes in his knock.In the history of Test cricket, only five captains, now including Ben Stokes, have achieved the feat of scoring a century and picking up five wickets in the same game.On that note, let us take a look at the captains who have achieved this rare double in the toughest format.#5 Ben StokesAs mentioned above, Ben Stokes joined an elite club, becoming only the fifth captain in Test cricket to score a century and pick five wickets in the same Test. He did so in the ongoing fourth match against India in Manchester.As India were bowled out for 358 in the first innings, Ben Stokes returned with figures of 5/72 from 24 overs. He dismissed Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, and Washington Sundar. On the fourth ball of the 146th over of England's first innings, he scored a boundary to get to his century.#4 Imran KhanFormer Pakistan captain Imran Khan was the last to achieve this feat before Ben Stokes. Imran Khan smashed a hundred and picked up 11 wickets in the third Test against India at Faisalabad in 1983.As India batted first, Imran Khan bagged six wickets in the first innings, returning with figures of 6/98 from 25 overs. Batting at number seven, he then made 117 runs off 121 balls. Further, Imran picked up five wickets in the second innings as well, and Pakistan eventually won by ten wickets.#3 Mushtaq MohammadFormer Pakistan captain Mushtaq Mohammad achieved the feat during the fourth Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain in 1977. In the first innings, batting at number five, Mushtaq made 121 runs in a total of 341.In reply, the hosts were bowled out for 154. Mushtaq Mohammad led from the front, picking up a five-wicket haul. He returned with figures of 5/28 from 10.5 overs. He scored a fifty and bagged three more wickets in the second innings as Pakistan won the game by a huge margin of 266 runs in the end.#2 Garry SobersThe list also features the legendary Garry Sobers. Against England in the fourth Test in Leeds in 1966, Garry Sobers smashed a big hundred in the first innings. Batting at number six, he smashed 174 runs off 260 balls, including 24 boundaries in his knock.With the ball, he returned with figures of 5/41 from 19.3 overs, dismissing Jim Parks, Fred Titmus, Ken Higgs, Derek Underwood, and John Snow. Sobbers picked up three wickets in the second innings as well. West Indies registered a massive victory, going on to win by an innings and 55 runs.#1 Denis AtkinsonIn the fourth Test against Australia at Bridgetown in 1955, former West Indies skipper Denis Atkinson put up a solid all-round display. He became the first captain to score a hundred and pick up five wickets in the same Test.In the first innings with the bat for the West Indies, Atkinson, batting at number seven, scored a double hundred. He made 219 runs, top-scoring for the team. In Australia's second innings, Denis bagged five wickets, claiming 5/56 from 36.2 overs.