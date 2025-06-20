ENG vs IND 2025: 5 Indian batters who got out for a duck on Test debut ft. Sai Sudharsan

Young Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut for India in the ongoing first Test against England at Headingley, Leeds. The game began on Friday, June 20. India are in England for a five-match Test series.

Sai Sudharsan displayed impressive form in the recently concluded IPL 2025 season, scoring 759 runs from 15 matches with a hundred and six fifties. The left-hander also has a solid first-class record 1957 runs from 29 matches with seven hundreds and five fifties.

While numerous batters have made their Test debuts for India over the years, Sudharsan joined a long list of batters who got out for a duck on their Test debut for the country.

That said, here are five Indian batters who have been dismissed for ducks on their Test debut.

#5 Gundappa Viswanath

Former India batter and legendary cricketer Gundappa Viswanath went on to play 91 Tests for India in his career. The right-handed batter scored 6080 runs in his Test career at an average of 41.93 with 14 hundreds and 35 fifties.

He made his Test debut against Australia in Kanpur in 1969. As the hosts batted first, Gundappa Viswanath walked out at number four in the first innings. However, he was dismissed for a duck. Nonetheless, Viswanath made up for it with a sensational 137 in the second innings of the same match.

#4 Kris Srikkanth

Former India batter and 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth made his Test debut in 1981 against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the first innings, Srikkanth opened the batting with the great Sunil Gavaskar, who was also the captain of the team. Srikkanth faced 10 balls in the first innings before he was sent back without opening his account.

He went on to play 43 Tests for the country and scored 2062 runs at an average of 29.88. The right-hander also made a couple of Test hundreds with 12 half-centuries to his name.

#3 Parthiv Patel

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel made his Test debut against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, in the second game of the series. In the first innings, Parthiv walked out to bat at number eight. The left-hander failed to score, getting out on an eight-ball duck.

Parthiv Patel went on to play just 25 Tests in his career with his last game in the format coming in 2018. He made 934 runs at an average of 31.13 with six half-centuries.

#2 Wriddhiman Saha

On the list is another former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha. Saha made his Test debut for the country against South Africa in 2010 at Nagpur. In the second innings, Saha batted at number seven. He could not create any impact as he was sent back for a three-ball duck by former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn.

Saha last featured in a Test match in 2021 against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Overall, he played 40 matches in the format and scored 1353 runs at an average of 29.41 with three hundreds and six fifties.

#1 Sai Sudharsan

As mentioned earlier, 23-year-old Sai Sudharsan, making his Test debut for India in the game against England at Leeds, has not had an impressive start to his career in the longest format.

After a solid opening partnership between Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan walked in to bat at number three. His innings did not last for long as he was sent back for a four-ball duck by Ben Stokes. The youngster will be keen to put up a batter display in the second innings as the game progresses.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

