ENG vs IND 2025: Full list of Indian batters with Test hundreds at The Oval ft. KL Rahul

Team India will take on England at The Oval in London in the fifth and final Test of the series starting Thursday, July 31. The clash will be a must-win game for India as they are trailing 1-2 in the five match series. They were on the back foot in Manchester in the previous Test, but came up with a defiant batting effort to draw the match and stay alive in the series.

If we take a look at India's Test record at The Oval, they have played 15 matches, winning two and losing six, while seven matches have ended in a draw. Their last Test at the venue was the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June 2023. India lost the match by 209 runs.

There have been some terrific performances by Indian batters in Test matches at The Oval over the years. In this feature, we take a look at the list of Indian batters who have scored a Test hundred at the venue.

Sunil Gavaskar (221)

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for the highest score by an Indian batter in Test matches at The Oval. He scored an epic 221 off 443 balls during the 1979 tour. India were set to chase 438 for victory in the match and Gavaskar's heroics almost ensured a record-breaking win for the visitors.

The opening batter's 221 came in 490 balls and featured 21 fours. Gavaskar's brilliant knock ended when he was dismissed by Ian Botham. India suffered a batting collapse after a sensational start. In the end, the visitors settled for a draw, finishing on 429-8.

Rahul Dravid (217 & 146*)

The legendary Rahul Dravid scored two Test hundreds at The Oval. He hit a brilliant 217 off 486 balls during the 2002 tour. Responding to England's first innings total of 515, India scored 508 thanks mainly to Dravid's double ton. He occupied the crease for 629 minutes and hit 28 fours before getting run out. Dravid was Player of the Match as the high-scoring Test ended in a draw.

Dravid also scored 146* at The Oval during the 2011 Test. In reply to England's first innings of total of 591-6 declared, India were held to 300, with Dravid remaining unbeaten on 146. Opening the innings, he faced 266 balls and batted for 378 minutes, hitting 20 fours. It was, however, a one-man show as India ended up losing the Test by an innings and eight runs.

Ravi Shastri (187)

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri scored a defiant 187 at The Oval during the 1990 tour. India batted first in the match and put up 606-9 declared. Opening the innings, Shastri batted for 562 minutes and faced 436 balls, hitting 23 fours. He was looking good for a double hundred when he was dismissed by Devon Malcolm. The high-scoring Test ended in a draw.

KL Rahul (149)

KL Rahul scored a defiant 149 at The Oval in the fifth Test of 2018 tour. India were set to chase a mammoth target of 464. They ended up losing the Test by 118 runs, but Rahul gave a good account of himself. Opening the batting, he faced 224 balls and hit 20 fours and a six. He missed out on a well-deserved 150 as Adil Rashid produced a beauty to knock him over.

Vijay Merchant (128)

Indian batting legend Vijay Merchant scored a fine hundred at The Oval during the 1946 tour of England. Batting first, India posted 331 and Merchant top-scored with 128. He batted for 315 minutes and hit 12 fours before he was run out. The Test match ended in a draw.

Rohit Sharma (127)

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma scored a memorable 127 at The Oval during the 2021 tour. After being dismissed cheaply in the first innings, he made amends with a quality knock in the second essay. Rohit's 127 came off 256 balls and featured 14 fours and a six. It was a defining knock as the visitors ended up winning the Test by 157 runs.

Rishabh Pant (114)

Keeper-batter Rishabh Pant scored an impressive hundred at The Oval in the 2018 Test. After India were set 464 for victory, they crumbled to 121-5. Pant and Rahul then added 204 runs for the sixth wicket. Pant scored 114 off 146 balls, smashing 15 fours and four sixes, as India went down fighting.

Anil Kumble (110*)

Former India leg spinner Anil Kumble is a surprise name on the list. He scored an unbeaten 110 at The Oval in the third Test of the 2007 tour. India batted first in the Test and put up 664 on the board. Batting at No. 8, he faced 193 balls, slamming 16 fours and a six.

Kumble also picked up five wickets in the game and was Player of the Match as the Test ended in a draw.

Kapil Dev (110)

Former India captain Kapil Dev scored 110 at The Oval in the third Test of the 1990 tour. Batting first after winning the toss, India put up 606-9 declared on the board. Batting at No. 8, Kapil smashed 110 off 142 balls. He hit 16 fours before being stumped off Eddie Hemmings as the Test ended in a draw.

