ENG vs IND 2025 Test series: Top 10 records to know about ft. Sachin Tendulkar, Joe Root

Team India are in England for a five-match Test series, which will be played from June 20 to August 4. The series will begin with the first Test at Headingley in Leeds and conclude with the fifth Test at The Oval. The five-Test series will mark the start of a new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both teams.

India will be led by Shubman Gill in the Test series. The batter was named captain after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from red-ball cricket. Apart from Rohit, India will also be without Virat Kohli, who has also retired from Test cricket. Further, Ravichandran Ashwin quit international cricket midway through the 2024-25 tour of Australia, while Mohammad Shami was declared unfit for the series.

India and England have clashed 67 times in Test matches in England. The visitors have won nine matches, while the hosts have won 36. The remaining 22 Tests between the two teams have ended in a draw. Ahead of the England vs India 2025 series, we look at some prominent records in ENG v IND Tests in England.

#1 Most runs in ENG vs IND Tests in England

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for having scored most runs in Tests against England in England. In 17 matches, he notched up 1,575 runs at an average of 54.31, with four hundreds, eight fifties and a best of 193.

England's Joe Root is a close second on the list. In 15 Tests, he has scored 1,574 runs at an average of 74.95, with seven tons, five fifties and a best of 180*.

#2 Most hundreds in ENG vs IND Tests in England

Root holds the record for having scored most hundreds in England vs India Tests in England. He has seven centuries to his name. Former India captain Rahul Dravid is second on the list. He hit six hundreds in 13 Tests in England.

#3 Highest individual score in ENG vs IND Tests in England

Former England opener Graham Gooch holds the record for having registered the highest individual score in England vs India Tests held in England. Gooch hit an iconic 333 off 485 balls at Lord's during the 1990 series.

Sunil Gavaskar's 221 at The Oval in 1979 is the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Test matches in England. He faced 443 balls and hit 21 fours as India came close to chasing 438 before eventually settling for a draw.

#4 Most 50-plus scores in ENG vs IND Tests in England

Tendulkar and Root jointly hold the record for most 50-plus scores in England vs India Tests in England - 12 each. Tendulkar hit four hundreds and eight fifties in Tests in England, while Root has seven centuries and five half-centuries.

#5 Highest partnership in ENG vs IND Tests in England

Ian Bell and Kevin Pietersen hold the record for registering the highest partnership in England vs India Tests in England. The duo added 350 for the third wicket at The Oval in 2011. Bell remained unbeaten on 235, while Pietersen scored 175.

Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly combined to add 255 for the third wicket in Nottingham in 1996. This is the highest partnership by an Indian pair in Tests in England. Tendulkar ended up scoring 177 and Ganguly 136.

#6 Most wickets in ENG vs IND Tests in England

Pace bowling legend James Anderson is the only bowler to have claimed over 100 scalps in England vs India Tests in England. In 22 matches, he picked up 105 wickets at an average of 23.46, with six five-fers.

Pacer Ishant Sharma has claimed most wickets by an Indian bowler in Tests in England. In 14 matches, he has 48 wickets to his name at an average of 34, with the aid of two five-fers.

#7 Best bowling figures in an innings in ENG vs IND Tests in England

Fred Trueman's 8-31 are the best innings bowling figures in England vs India Test matches in England. Trueman registered the excellent figures in Manchester in 1952 in the third Test of the four-match series.

Ishant's 7-74 are best innings bowling figures by an Indian in Test matches against England in England. The right-arm pacer registered the figures at Lord's in 2014 in the second Test of the five-match series.

#8 Best bowling figures in a match in ENG vs IND Tests in England

Alec Bedser's 11-93 are the best match bowling figures in England vs India Tests in England. Bedser registered the figures in Manchester in 1946 in the second Test of the three-match series.

Chetan Sharma's 10-188 in 1986 are the best match bowling by an Indian in a Test in England. The former chairman of selectors claimed 4-130 & 6-58 in the drawn Test in Birmingham in 1986.

#9 Most five-fers in an innings in ENG vs IND Tests in England

Anderson holds the record for having picked up most five-fers in an innings in England vs India Tests in England. In 22 Tests, he picked up six five-fers. For India, as many as 10 bowlers have claimed two Test five-fers against England in England. The list includes Jasprit Bumrah, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Kapil Dev, Lala Amarnath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

#10 Most dismissals by a keeper in ENG vs IND Tests in England

Matt Prior (41) has effected most dismissals in England vs India Tests in England. He took 40 catches and effected one stumping in nine matches. Indian legend MS Dhoni (36) is second on the list. He took 36 catches in 12 Tests.

