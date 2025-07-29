ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 Asian openers with most runs in Tests in England ft. KL Rahul

Team India opener KL Rahul has been in tremendous form in the ongoing Test series in England. He is currently the second-leading run-getter in the series, with 511 runs in eight innings at an average of 63.87, with two tons and two fifties.The 33-year-old began the series with 42 &amp; 137 in Leeds and followed it up with 2 &amp; 55 in the second Test in Birmingham. Even as the visitors went down by 22 runs at Lord's, Rahul contributed 100 &amp; 39. In the recently concluded Manchester Test, the right-handed batter scored 46 &amp; 90 as Team India drew the contest.Rahul has a fantastic record in red-ball cricket in England and features among the top five Asian openers with most runs in Test matches in the country. In the wake of his stupendous performance, we take a look at the illustrious list of the top five Asian openers with most runs in Tests in England.#5 Rohit Sharma (490)Former India captain Rohit Sharma scored 490 runs in six Tests in England as an opener. In 12 innings, he averaged 44.54, with the aid of one hundred and two half-centuries. Rohit's best of 127 came at The Oval in September 2021. He also scored 83 at Lord's in August 2021 and 59 in Leeds in the same series.Former Pakistan batter Aamer Sohail also scored 490 runs as an opener in England. He got his runs in seven Tests at an average of 49, with one hundred and one fifty. Like Rohit, he also played 12 innings and had a highest of 205, which came in Manchester in July 1992.#4 Sadiq Mohammad (522)Former Pakistan batter Sadiq Mohammad scored 522 runs in nine Tests as an opener in England. In 15 innings, he averaged 34.80, with the aid of three half-centuries. Sadiq narrowly missed out on a hundred in England as he was dismissed for 97 off 282 balls in the first innings of the 1978 Leeds Test.The former Pakistan opener also scored 91 off 220 balls in the second innings of 1971 Leeds Test, which England won by 25 runs. Sadiq then contributed 79 off 123 deliveries in the second innings of the 1978 Birmingham Test. England won this contest by a thumping margin of an innings and 57 runs.#3 Vijay Merchant (527)Indian legend Vijay Merchant is third on the list of Asian openers with most runs in Test matches in England. In six matches (11 innings), he scored 527 runs at an impressive average of 47.90, with two hundreds and two half-centuries.Merchant scored 128 in 315 minutes in the first innings of the 1946 Oval Test, which ended in a draw. He also hit 114 in 255 minutes during the 1936 Manchester Test. Further, Merchant scored 78 in Manchester in July 1946 and 52 at The Oval in the first innings in August 1936.#2 KL Rahul (1,108)Rahul is one of only two Asian openers to have notched up over 1,000 runs in Tests in England. In 12 matches (24 innings), he has 1,108 runs to his name at an average of 46.16, with four tons and three half-centuries.Rahul hit 149 off 224 balls in the second innings of the 2018 Oval Test, which England won by 118 runs. He was Player of the Match for his 129 off 250 balls in the first innings of the 2021 Oval Test. Rahul has notched up two tons in the ongoing series - 137 off 247 balls in Leeds and 100 off 177 balls at Lord's.#1 Sunil Gavaskar (1,152)Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar holds the record for most runs scored by an Asian opener in Test matches in England. In 15 matches (28 innings), the Little Master totaled 1,152 runs at an average of 41.14, with two tons and eight fifties.Gavaskar famously scored 221 off 443 balls in the fourth innings of the 1979 Test at The Oval as India almost chased down 438. The former India opener also contributed 101 off 251 in the first innings of the 1974 Manchester Test. Of his eight fifties, four came in 1979, two in 1971 and one each in 1974 and 1986.