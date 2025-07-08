ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 best spells by an Indian bowler in Tests at Lord's ft. Mohammed Siraj

Team India pulled off one of their most memorable away Test wins in the second Test against England at Edgbaston. The massive 336-run victory helped India break the winless streak at the venue and level the five-match series at 1-1.

Ad

The action shifts to the home of cricket, Lord's, for the all-important third Test, starting July 11. India have predominantly struggled to come to grips with the venue over the years in the red-ball format, winning only three out of 19 matches.

However, recent history has been kinder to them, with the Asian giants winning two of their last three Tests at the venue. From their first-ever Test at the venue in 1932 to their most recent outing in 2021, the Indian bowlers have produced several game-changing spells, with some punching their name on the famous Lord's Honours Board.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let us look at the five best spells by Indian bowlers in Tests at Lord's.

Top 5 best spells by an Indian bowler in Tests at Lord's

#5 RP Singh, 2007

Ad

India last won a Test series in England in 2007, and the drawn first Test at Lord's played a massive role in their ultimate triumph. After picking up two wickets in the first innings, former left-arm pacer RP Singh produced an incredible five-wicket haul to prevent England from running away with the game in the second.

An incredible three-wicket spell from him saw England, who led by 97 after the first innings, slip from 102/2 to 132/5 in no time. Singh removed skipper Michael Vaughan, followed by Ian Bell and Paul Collingwood in a six-over stretch to bring India back into the contest.

Ad

However, Kevin Pietersen's scintillating 134 took the hosts to safety before Singh returned to remove him and Monty Panesar to complete his five-wicket haul. Nevertheless, his 5/59 in the second innings slowed England's innings enough for India to save the game on the final day.

#4 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 2014

Ad

The 2014 Lord's Test remains one of India's most special wins in SENA countries, and they have much to thank veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the triumph. After the first of the five Tests ended in a draw, India and England moved to the home of cricket for the all-important second Test.

On a green wicket, Team India huffed and puffed their way to a respectable 295 in their first innings. With the game hanging on a knife-edge, Bhuvneshwar rattled the English top order by picking up the first three wickets in no time and reducing them to 70/3 in the 32nd over.

Ad

He returned to pick up his final three wickets later in the innings, including England's top-scorer, Gary Ballance, for 110, as India restricted England's first-innings lead to just 24. Bhuvneshwar finished with outstanding figures of 6/82 in 31 overs.

#3 Mohammed Siraj, 2021

Ad

Team India will be buoyed by Mohammed Siraj's presence for their upcoming Lord's Test, considering the pacer's heroics in the last India-England Test at the venue in 2021. Like 2014, a drawn first Test was followed by both teams looking to take a 1-0 lead in the second Test.

After both teams traded blows for most of the Test match, India set England a target of 272 on the final day. Siraj had already damaged the hosts with a four-wicket spell in the first innings.

Ad

However, it was his final spell in the second innings that propelled India to a famous 151-run win. With England battling away for a draw, Siraj picked up four of England's final five wickets to finish with figures of 4/32 in 10.5 overs.

He picked up the game-winning final wicket of James Anderson, sparking wild celebrations from the Indian players.

#2 Chetan Sharma, 1986

Ad

Former Indian pacer Chetan Sharma was the star in the side's first-ever Test win at Lord's in 1986. After India won the toss and elected to field first, the right-arm pacer unleashed all his tricks on the English lineup to keep them under control.

Sharma picked up the wickets of key batters, Graham Gooch, David Gower, Mike Gatting, and Allan Lamb, in his spell. He finished with excellent figures of 5/64 in 32 overs to help India restrict England to 294.

Ad

Inspired by Sharma's bowling heroics, the visitors dominated the rest of the match and won by five wickets, taking a 1-0 series lead.

#1 Ishant Sharma, 2014

Ad

If Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spell set up India's 2014 Lord's Test win, Ishant Sharma clinched it. A tense contest saw England chasing 319 for victory on the final day.

Sharma picked up his first two wickets by dismissing skipper Alastair Cook and stylish right-hander Ian Bell in a two-over stretch. Yet, the hosts wrestled back control from India and moved to 173/4 on an intense final day.

Sharma then produced one of the most memorable spells of bowling by picking up the next wickets in no time to reduce England to 216/9. Their misery finally ended with a run-out as India completed a stunning 95-run win.

Sharma finished with the best figures by an Indian bowler in England of 7/74 in 23 overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news