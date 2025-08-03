ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 captains with most runs in a Test series ft. Shubman Gill

Team India captain Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply for 11 on Day 3 of The Oval Test against England on Saturday, August 2. He fell to Gus Atkinson on the first ball after lunch, trapped leg before as he missed his flick across the line. The Indian skipper had failed with the bat in the first innings as well. He was run out for 21 off 35 balls following a mix-up with Sai Sudharsan.

Following his twin failures at The Oval, Gill fell short of Sunil Gavaskar's iconic record of 774 runs - most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series. However, by amassing 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, with the aid of four hundreds, he did break a number of other spectacular batting records.

Gill is now part of the illustrious list of captains with most runs in a Test series. In this feature, we look at the top five captains with most runs in a Test series.

#5 David Gower (732)

Former England batter David Gower had a terrific Ashes in 1985 while leading the team. In six Tests (nine innings), he scored 732 runs at an average of 81.33, with three hundreds and one half-century.

The elegant left-handed batter scored 86 in the second Test in Leeds. In the next Test in Nottingham, he scored a sublime 166. Gower ended the 1985 Ashes with two brilliant knocks - 215 in Birmingham and 157 at The Oval. England won the six-match series by a 3-1 margin.

#4 Sunil Gavaskar (732)

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar also amassed 732 runs while leading India in the 1978-79 home series against West Indies. However, he features above Gower on the list on the basis of a better average. In six Tests (nine innings) during the series, Gavaskar averaged 91.50, with four tons and one half-century.

The former India opener began the series with a brilliant 205 at The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and followed it up with 73 in the second innings. Gavaskar scored tons in both innings of the Kolkata Test - 107 & 182*. His fourth hundred of the series came when he scored 120 in the fifth match in Delhi.

#3 Graham Gooch (752)

Former England opener Graham Gooch had an outstanding series with the bat against India at home in 1990. Leading the team, he totaled 752 runs in three Tests (six innings) at an average of 125.33, with three tons and two fifties.

Gooch kicked off the series with an iconic 333 at Lord's and followed it up with 123 in the second innings. The England star made it three hundreds in a row by scoring 116 in Manchester. In the third Test at The Oval, Gooch missed out on hundreds in both innings. He scored 85 in the first innings and 88 in the second.

#2 Shubman Gill (754)

Indian skipper Gill features in second place on the list of captains with most runs in a Test series. In five Tests (10 innings) in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he amassed 754 runs, averaging 75.40, with the aid of four centuries.

Player Innings Runs Average HS 100s 50s Don Bradman 9 810 90 270 3 1 Shubman Gill 10 754 75.40 269 4 0 Graham Gooch 6 752 125.33 333 3 2 Sunil Gavaskar 9 732 91.50 205 4 1 David Gower 9 732 81.33 215 3 1

(Batting stats of top 5 captains with most runs in a Test series)

Gill began the series with 147 in Leeds in his debut Test match as captain. He followed it up with 269 & 161 in the second Test in Birmingham, which the visitors won by a record 336 runs. The right-handed batter also scored a crucial 103 in Manchester as Team India drew the Test and stayed alive in the five-match series.

#1 Don Bradman (810)

Australian legend Sir Donald Bradman holds the record for having amassed most runs as a captain in a single Test series. He totaled a mighty 810 runs in five Tests (nine innings) during the 1936-37 Ashes at home.

Bradman began the series with scores of 38,0,0 before hitting form with 82 in the second innings of the second Test in Sydney. The Aussie great scored an incredible 270 in the second innings in Melbourne, batting at No. 7. Bradman ended the series on a high, with 212 in Adelaide and 169 at The MCG.

