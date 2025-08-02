ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 list of batters with most runs in a Test series for India ft. Shubman Gill

Team India skipper Shubman Gill perished cheaply in both innings of the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. He was run out for 21 off 35 in the first innings following a mix-up with Sai Sudharsan. In the second essay, he played a poor stroke as he tried to flick one across the line and was trapped in front by Gus Atkinson for 11.Despite the twin failures in the ongoing Test at The Oval, Gill finished the series with series with 750-plus runs. The Indian captain is currently the leading run-getter in the series, with opener batter KL Rahul (532) second on the list. It would be safe to assume that Gill's tally is unlikely to be crossed in the series.By virtue of his superb batting efforts in England, the Indian skipper finds himself in illustrious company and features in the top five list of batters with most runs in a Test series for the country. Take a look at the list below.#5 Virat Kohli (692)Former India captain Virat Kohli amassed 692 runs in four Tests (eight innings) during the 2014-15 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Kohli averaged an exceptional 86.50, with the aid of four hundreds and one half-century. He was outstanding with the willow even as India lost the series 2-0.The right-handed batter scored 115 &amp; 141 while leading the visitors in MS Dhoni's absence in the first Test in Adelaide. Kohli scored a memorable 169 in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and followed it up with 54 in the second innings. His fourth ton of the series came in Sydney when he scored 147 in the first innings. Kohli ended the series with a defiant 46.#4 Yashasvi Jaiswal (712)Young Team India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal totaled 712 runs in five Tests at home against England in early 2024. Jaiswal runs came in nine innings at an average of exactly 89. The southpaw struck two hundreds and three fifties as India won the five-match series by a thumping 4-1 margin.Jaiswal began the series with 80 off 74 in the opening Test in Hyderabad, which England won by 28 runs. He scored a brilliant 205 off 290 balls in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Jaiswal registered double tons in consecutive Tests by smashing an unbeaten 214 off 236 in Rajkot. The opener contributed 73 &amp; 37 in Ranchi and 57 in Dharamsala in the last Test of the series.#3 Sunil Gavaskar (732)Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar amassed 732 runs in six Tests during the home series against West Indies in 1978-79. The batting legend scored his runs at an excellent average of 91.50, hitting four tons and one fifty.Gavaskar kicked off the series with 205 off 342 balls in the opening Test at the Wankhede Stadium. In the second innings of the drawn Test, he scored 73 off 133. After being dismissed for a golden duck in Bengaluru, he struck tons in both innings at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gavaskar scored 107 in the first innings and an unbeaten 182 in the second essay.The Little Master perished for single figure scores in both innings in Chennai. In the next Test of the series in Delhi, he scored 120. Gavaskar ended the six-match series with 40 in Kanpur as India won the series 1-0.#2 Shubman Gill (754)Current skipper Gill now finds himself in second place among Indian batters with most runs in a Test series. In the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar, he amassed 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, with the aid of four hundreds.Gill began the Test series with 147 in the first Test in Leeds, which India lost by five wickets. The elegant right-handed batter was the star of the show in Birmingham with brilliant scores of 269 &amp; 161 as India registered a record 336-run triumph.After three low scores, the Indian skipper rose to the occasion with a defiant 103 off 238 balls in the second innings of the Manchester Test. His 379-minute stay at the crease went a long way in helping India draw the match.#1 Sunil Gavaskar (774)Gill threatened to break Gavaskar's all-time record for most runs by an Indian batter in a Test series. He could have surpassed the legend with a decent outing with the bat at The Oval. However, for now, the record stays in Gavaskar's name.The former India captain famously amassed 774 runs in four Tests (eight innings) during his debut Test series in West Indies in 1971. The Little Master's runs came at a stupendous average of 154.81 and featured four tons and three fifties.Gavaskar scored 65 &amp; 67 in his debut Test in Port of Spain, which India won by seven wickets. In the second Test in Georgetown, he contributed 116 &amp; 64* in a Test that ended in a draw.After being dismissed for one in the first innings in Bridgetown, he followed it up with an unbeaten 117 in the second essay. Gavaskar ended his debut Test series on an ultimate high, with scores of 124 &amp; 220. Courtesy of the opening batter's heroics, India registered a historic 1-0 series triumph.