ENG vs IND 2025: Top 5 visiting captains with most runs in a Test series in England ft. Shubman Gill

Team India captain Shubman Gill has been in sensational form in the ongoing Test series in England even as the visitors are 1-2 down in the five-match series. There were plenty of question marks over the batter when he was named Test captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format. However, Gill has answered his critics in fine style with the willow in hand.The 25-year-old is currently the leading run-getter in the Test series in England. In eight innings, he has smashed 722 runs at an excellent average of 90.25. It has been all or nothing for the Indian captain in the Test series so far. The right-handed batter has crossed the half-century mark four times. Three of them have been converted into tons and one into a double hundred.In the wake of his fantastic batting exploits in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Gill finds himself in a league of legends. He now features in the top five list of visiting captains with most runs in a Test series in England. Take a look at the illustrious list below.#5 Virat Kohli (593 in 2018)Virat Kohli had a horror tour of England in 2014, his maiden Test visit to the country. He managed only 134 runs in 10 innings, with a best of 39. Four years later, he returned to the country, this time as Test captain. Kohli had a stupendous tour with the bat, amassing 593 runs in 10 innings at an average of 59.30, with the aid of two hundreds and three fifties.Kohli kicked off the tour with 149 &amp; 51 in Birmingham even as India lost a close Test by 31 runs. The right-handed batter was Player of the Match for his scores of 97 &amp; 103 as India beat England by 203 runs in the third Test in Nottingham. Kohli scored 46 &amp; 58 in the next Test in Southampton and 49 &amp; 0 at The Oval. While he finished as the leading run-getter, India went down 4-1.#4 Allan Border (5975 in 1985)Allan Border led from the front for Australia in the 1985 Ashes series played in England. Even as the hosts won the six-match series 3-1, Border finished as the leading run-getter for Australia, smashing 597 runs at an average of 66.33, with two hundreds and a fifty. Only David Gower (732) scored more runs in the series.Border was the Player of the Match for his 196 &amp; 41* as Australia won the second Test at Lord's by four wickets. In the fourth Test of the series in Manchester, he scored an unbeaten 146 in the second innings. Border also contributed a valiant 58 in the second innings of the last Test at The Oval.#3 Graeme Smith (714 in 2003)Former South African captain Graeme Smith had an impressive Test tour of England in 2003. Even as the closely fought five-match series ended in 2-2 draw, Smith finished as the leading run-getter by some distance. In nine innings, he amassed 714 runs at an average of 79.33, with two tons and one fifty.Smith kicked off the tour with an epic 277 in Birmingham and followed it up with 85 in the second innings as the high-scoring Test ended in a draw. The southpaw scored 259 off 370 in the second Test at Lord's as the Proteas registered victory by an innings and 92 runs. Smith's form, however, tapered off as he did not manage a single fifty in the next three Tests.#2 Shubman Gill (722* in 2025)Gill and Garry Sobers are currently tied in first spot on the list of visiting captains with most runs in a Test series in England. With one more run in the next Test at The Oval, the Indian captain would surpass Sobers and become the sole holder of the stupendous record.Gill began the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with scores of 147 &amp; 8 in Leeds. The 25-year-old followed it up with 269 &amp; 161 as India thumped England by 336 runs in Birmingham. After three low scores, Gill lifted himself with 103 off 238 balls in the second innings of the Manchester Test, which ended in a draw.(*Gill is likely to play one more Test in the 2025 series in England).#1 Garry Sobers (722 in 1966)West Indies legend Sobers amassed 722 runs in the five-match Wisden Trophy in England in 1966, which the visitors won 3-1. Sobers' 722 runs came in eight innings at an average of 103.14, with three hundreds and two half-centuries.Sobers scored 161 off 241 in the first innings of the first Test in Manchester, which the visitors win by an innings and 40 runs. The legendary southpaw hit an unbeaten 163 in the second innings of the next Test at Lord's. Sobers scored 94 in Nottingham in the third Test, 174 in Leeds and 81 at The Oval.