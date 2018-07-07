Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ENG VS IND, 2nd T20I: 3 Unnoticed things from the match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
399   //    07 Jul 2018, 02:56 IST

Image result for Eng vs Ind 2nd T20I cardiff
England cruised to victory to take the series to the decider

After coasting to an easy win in the tour opener, India was up against a determined English side who were eager to turn the tables after the spin debacle in the first game at Old Trafford.

On a certain slow pitch, England won the toss and invited the hosts to put runs on the board. It was a remarkable start for the hosts as they wreaked havoc in that batting order to send their top three packing within the first six overs.

However, skipper Kohli along with Suresh Raina got the innings back on track before Raina was stumped in his attempt to go for the biggie. At the back end of the innings, it was Dhoni’s late surge that propelled India to 148, a total which was just par at that sort of surface.

Chasing a modest 149 to level the series, England saw the attack from the first ball with 14 from the first over. However, India pulled back things with quick wickets in the powerplay to prevent the hosts from going anything big in the first six overs.

But Morgan and Hales maintained a decent flow of the runs to see their side in the driver seat. In the end, the target proved to be an easy cake walk as England cruised to victory to take the series in the decider.

Here’s a look at some of the things that went unnoticed:


#1 England bowlers opting for shorter lengths

Image result for Eng short deliveries vs rohit wicket at Cardiff
Rohit fell to a rising ball in his attempt to pull it over backward square leg but could only manage a top edge to be caught inside the 30-yard circle

After a disappointing show in the first match, England looked a much better side with their plans against a batting heavy Indian team.

The bowlers were looked more confident in their skills and brought in better execution to support their cause. On shorter straight boundaries at Sophia Gardens, seamers were reluctant to pitch the ball full in the batsmen’s arc.

They opted for shorter lengths to make efficient use of the larger square boundaries and were instrumental in not only containing the flow of runs but even managed success against the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

Rohit fell to a rising ball in his attempt to pull it over backward square leg but could only manage a top edge to be caught inside the 30-yard circle.

The ploy to bowl short even worked in the death overs as Kohli became the latest victim as he went for a pull but could barely manage a hit it straight on the throat of the fielder at fine leg.

Page 1 of 3 Next
IPL 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli Alex Hales
England vs India 2018, 1st T20I: 5 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, second T20I: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 2nd T20I, Cardiff: 5 talking...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted playing XI for the 2nd T20I against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Five things England should do...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things that will determine the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2nd T20I: Preview, Weather Report,...
RELATED STORY
India vs England: Second T20I Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India, second T20I: Players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: 5 players to look out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us