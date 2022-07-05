ENG vs IND: 3 Indian players who shone in the fifth Test match 

An inspired partnership of 269* runs between Joe Root (142*) and Jonny Bairstow (114*) helped England thump India by seven wickets in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday.

Chasing a massive score of 378 in the fourth innings, England's batters never looked in trouble and dominated the Indian bowlers in helpful conditions.

Openers Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) put up a 100-run stand and provided a terrific platform for the likes of Root and Bairstow to capitalize on.

BCCI @BCCI



A spirited performance by



#ENGvIND England win the Edgbaston Test by 7 wickets.A spirited performance by #TeamIndia as the series ends at 2-2. England win the Edgbaston Test by 7 wickets. A spirited performance by #TeamIndia as the series ends at 2-2. #ENGvIND https://t.co/fNiAfZbSUN

The two Yorkshiremen smashed the visiting bowlers with utter disdain and helped England reach the target within 77 overs. En route to their victory, England broke several records, including achieving the highest run-chase against India in Test cricket.

While the English side may have won the encounter with ease in the end, they weren't on top for the majority of the game. The first three days of the Test match went in India's favor, who even had a healthy first innings lead of 132 runs.

In this article, we will look at three of those Indian players who shone and made significant contributions in the fifth Test.

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

While he may not have picked up a single wicket in the game, Ravindra Jadeja was instrumental on the batting front for India. His contributions with the bat have been vital in the recent past in red-ball cricket and the veteran all-rounder once again proved his worth in the Edgbaston test.

When India were in trouble at 98-5 in the first innings, Jadeja, alongside Rishabh Pant, successfully staged a recovery act. The duo stitched together a partnership of 222 for the sixth wicket.

Jadeja first weathered the storm of the English pacers before finding the gaps to his advantage. He scored a brilliant 104 off 194, courtesy of 13 boundaries in the first innings. The Saurashtra-born batter even looked in good touch during the second innings. However, after scoring 23 off 58 he chopped on an incoming delivery from Ben Stokes.

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Two

India's stand-in skipper for the fifth Test, Jasprit Bumrah, probably might feel mixed emotions after the game. In his debut captaincy assignment, India failed to win the crunch tie.

However, on a personal note, the right-arm pacer had an outstanding game. He led his side from the front be it with the bat or ball.

Bumrah surprised the entire world when he showcased his batting exploits during India's first innings on Day 2. Clobbering Stuart Broad for 29 in an over that went for a total of 35 runs, he helped set the the world record and propelled India to a score of 416.

BCCI @BCCI wickets



Best bowling Figures (In Innings): /



An average of .



's Player of the Series is



#ENGvIND wicketsBest bowling Figures (In Innings):An average of #TeamIndia 's Player of the Series is @Jaspritbumrah93 2⃣3⃣ wicketsBest bowling Figures (In Innings): 5⃣/6⃣4⃣An average of 2⃣2⃣.4⃣7⃣#TeamIndia's Player of the Series is @Jaspritbumrah93 👏 👏 #ENGvIND https://t.co/APkOhYC1tJ

And when the opportunity arrived with the ball, the 28-year old was India's best bowler on display. He bamboozled England's top order in both innings. With his perfect line and length, Bumrah sent England's top three batters packing in the first innings.

The Indian skipper was also the only shining light on what was a dull bowling performance by India during the second. After the two English openers gave their side a fine start, Bumrah came up with an inspired spell. He first outfoxed Crawley with a beautiful inswinger that castled him before dismissing Ollie Pope an over later.

For incredible showings throughout the series (23 wickets in 5 matches), Bumrah was also adjudged the Player of the Series for India.

#1. Rishabh Pant

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Perhaps India's best Test batter at present, Rishabh Pant showcased his true prowess once again and was the hero of the Indian unit throughout the encounter.

Pant's counter-attacking innings left the English bowlers baffled as he wreaked havoc, especially in the first innings. The wicketkeeper-batter clobbered the England bowlers all around the park and scored a majestic 146 off 111 balls. From a precarious situation, Pant rescued India and put the opposition on the backfoot.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 100*(139) in Capetown.

146(111) in Edgbaston.



Feel for Rishabh Pant, both SENA hundreds this year came in losing cause after putting a terrific show in tough situations against quality bowling attack. 100*(139) in Capetown.146(111) in Edgbaston. Feel for Rishabh Pant, both SENA hundreds this year came in losing cause after putting a terrific show in tough situations against quality bowling attack. https://t.co/Zl7eOvOLSP

He was amongst the runs in the second innings as well, scoring 57 off 86. Pant formed a crucial 73-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara before the latter was holed out on 66 during the team's second essay.

The southpaw was India's highest run-getter in the match and scored a total of 203 runs across both innings. Pant's extraordinary performance in Birmingham has already put his name among India's best-ever wicket-keepers in Test history.

