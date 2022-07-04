ENG vs IND: 3 players who will hold key on Day 4 of the 5th Test in Birmingham

India further tightened their grip on Day 3 of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston after going to stumps at 125/3 in the second innings. The visitors extended their lead to 257 despite a heroic hundred by Jonny Bairstow (106 off 140) during England's first innings.

The hosts started Day 3 of the Birmingham Test at 84/5. Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes began the morning on a positive note before the latter was holed out at mid-off.

Bairstow, on the other hand, played his handsome strokes and raced away for his third consecutive ton with the help of 14 fours and two sixes. Mohammed Siraj claimed 4/66 to run through opposition’s lower-order and gave India a significant first-innings lead of 132.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



A solid fifty from



#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter Stumps on Day 3! 🏏A solid fifty from Cheteshwar Pujara puts India in a commanding position in this Test match Stumps on Day 3! 🏏A solid fifty from Cheteshwar Pujara puts India in a commanding position in this Test match 💥🇮🇳#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/AbnGfOCCMW

In the second Indian innings, the English bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals before Cheteshwar Pujara (50*) and Rishabh Pant (30*) steadied the ship for the visitors.

On that note, let's look at three players who will hold significant importance to their respective sides on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test between India and England.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja (India)

India will rely on Ravindra Jadeja to put up a daunting target against England.

India's premier Test all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a splendid knock and aided India with a great batting performance in the first innings. The left-hander registered his first overseas century (104 off 194) and formed a match-changing partnership with Rishabh Pant.

Jadeja's recent batting exploits have been a revelation for India in red-ball cricket, averaging 47.6 since 2019. India will expect Jadeja to come up with similar handy contributions in the second innings as well.

India's designated No. 7 has a habit of accumulating runs with tailenders, and if the situation arises again today, the Saurashtra-born cricketer will be the man India will look at.

#2 James Anderson (England)

James Anderson picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

The leading wicket-taker in Tests among current players, James Anderson has been England's best bowler in the ongoing encounter across both innings so far.

Delivering a delightful spell, Anderson took his 32nd Test fifer in the first innings. He has bowled tight lines and has extracted extra help from the Edgbaston surface.

Anderson's plethora of experience will come in handy in the second innings as well, as England look to bowl India out as soon as possible. The right-armer has already picked up the wicket of Shubman Gill in this innings and has bowled five maidens - the most by any bowler in a single innings in the ongoing Test match.

Anderson's habit of coming good almost every single time makes him a dangerous prospect for India. England need the veteran bowler to fire if they want to wrap up the Indian innings quickly.

#1. Rishabh Pant (India)

Rishabh Pant played a delightful knock of 146 runs in the first innings.

Perhaps India's best Test batter at present, Rishabh Pant will once again hold the key for his side.

The wicketkeeper-batter clobbered England bowlers all around the park in the first innings and scored a majestic 146 off 111 balls. His quick-fire innings was invaluable for India as it bailed the side out of trouble from being 98/5 to 416/10.

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 🏽 Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now 🏽 #ENGvIND Super stuff @RishabhPant17 🏽 Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now Super stuff @RishabhPant17 👏🏽👏🏽 Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now 👊🏽 #ENGvIND https://t.co/Ue7CqWPtBJ

The southpaw has once again looked good in the second innings and is unbeaten at 30* off 46. Pant's counter-attacking prowess is what India might need on Day 4 as they look to set a target of more than 400 runs for England. The visitors will also try to ensure they get enough overs to bowl out the hosts in the second innings.

If Pant manages to repeat his heroics from the first innings, it will more or less discard England's chances of winning the Test match.

While Pant will look to stamp his authority once more, English bowlers will be hoping to get rid of him early on Day 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far