ENG vs IND: 3 players who will hold key on day two of the fifth Test

An inspired partnership between Rishabh Pant (146 off 111) and Ravindra Jadeja (83* off 163) aided India in posting 338-7 on day one of the ongoing rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

On a rain-curtailed day on Friday, India were put to bat with overcast weather waiting for them. The English pacers made full use of the conditions and found regular breakthroughs.

At 98 for five, India were staring down the barrel but Pant scripted a remarkable turnaround in the company of Ravindra Jadeja. The duo shared a match-changing 222-run stand off just 239 deliveries.

In his awe-inspiring effort, Pant left English bowlers hapless and clobbered 20 boundaries and four maximums.

The rain in the morning meant only 73 overs could be bowled on the opening day. As things stand, India might feel they have the upper hand in the game with 338 on board.

However, if England manage to wrap up India's tail early, they can make inroads into the game.

On that note, let's look at three players who will hold significant importance to their respective sides on day two of the Edgbaston test between India and England.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja (India)

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

Ravindra Jadeja's batting contributions in recent times have been invaluable for India, especially in red-ball cricket. Since 2019, the all-rounder has scored 1,075 runs at an average of 48.9 in 29 Test innings.

On Friday, Jadeja once again showed his importance lower down the order and bailed India out of serious trouble. Enjoying Pant's audacious strokeplay from one end, Jadeja himself played some delightful drives on his way to 83*.

The left-hander will begin proceedings for India on Saturday with Mohammed Shami (0* off 11). Jadeja has some experience of playing alongside the tail and the onus will once again be on him to take India's total as high as possible.

Battling the English pacers during the first session won't be easy for him as the second new ball will also be due after seven overs. However, Jadeja should look to add at least 50 to 75 runs more and also reach his much-deserving century.

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day One

In what is one of the biggest achievements of his career, Jasprit Bumrah is leading the Indian pack in the ongoing Test. He became only the second Indian pacer since the great Kapil Dev to captain India.

While Bumrah will get his chance to bat today, he will be more focused on India's bowling. Bumrah will spearhead India's pace attack, comprising of Shami, Mohammed Siraj and himself.

The Indian skipper has a terrific record on English soil. In just seven Test matches across the country, Bumrah has picked up an impressive 32 wickets.

In Birmingham as well, he will aim to keep up his excellent bowling performances and make early breakthroughs in the Three Lions batting lineup.

England v New Zealand - Third LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

Where Bumrah and Co. will want to put England under the pump on day two, Joe Root will look to continue his merry run of form.

While Jonny Bairstow's swashbuckling shenanigans can harm oppositions, Joe Root is still England's most reliable and consistent batter in red-ball cricket. The 31-year old batter is already one of England's all-time greats, amassing over 10,000 runs in 121 Test matches.

India is one of Root's favorite hunting sides. In 25 games against the Men in Blue, Root has scored 2353 runs at an immaculate average of 60.33, including eight centuries.

For England, a lot will once again be dependent on the Yorkshireman in the first innings at Edgbaston. The hosts will want Root to derail India and remain unbeaten at the stroke of Stumps on day two.

