ENG vs IND 3rd T20I: 3 player battles to watch out for 

After a series-clinching win at Edgbaston, India will aim to complete a clean sweep when they face England for the third T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Sunday (July 10).

The Men in Blue have been in outstanding form in the ongoing T20I series, bulldozing the hosts comprehensively in the first two games. With a newfangled attacking batting approach coupled with a potent bowling attack, India have looked like a complete unit.

BCCI @BCCI



#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND Hello from Nottingham for the third & final T20I of the series! Hello from Nottingham for the third & final T20I of the series! 👋#TeamIndia | #ENGvIND https://t.co/jXokqdtjJX

England, on the other hand, need their experienced players, including Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Moeen Ali, to put their hands up. The hosts have been decent with the ball, picking up 16 wickets in the first two games. However, their batting contingent have let the side down big time.

Ahead of the final game of the T20I series, we take a look at three battles to watch out for from the high-octane encounter.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav vs Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan has been the pick of the English bowlers in the first two games.

India's flamboyant dasher Suryakumar Yadav has some exquisite and cheeky shots in his repertoire. While taking calculative risks, the right-hander keeps the scoreboard ticking as well. He has struck at a rate of 180 in the series but has scored only 54 runs in two games.

England pacer Chris Jordan has had Suryakumar's number on both occasions in the series. With eight scalps in two games, Jordan is currently the highest wicket-taker among both sides.

Although the Indian batter strikes at a rate of 155 against Jordan, he will hope not to lose his wicket against the right-armer in the third T20I as well.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs England openers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided India breakthroughs with the new ball.

After being in and out of the team due to injury concerns, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has found a second wind in his white-ball career. The swing king from Meerut has been a revelation for India, especially with the new ball and has more or less found success every time he has loaded up in the powerplay.

Bhuvneshwar has found natural swing on English soil and has made life difficult for England openers. The right-armer has dismissed both Jos Buttler and Jason Roy on a golden duck once across both games.

He clean bowled Buttler with an inswinger in Southampton before finding the edge of Roy's bat in the last game. He then followed up with Buttler's wicket for the fifth time in T20Is.

Bhuvneshwar will once again be aiming to hunt the English openers and finish the series on a high.

#1 Rohit Sharma vs Richard Gleeson

Rohit Sharma will aim to fire with the bat in the powerplay.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, since making a comeback in the first T20I, has looked in full flow in the series. Traditionally, he used to buy his time at the crease before unleashing himself on the bowlers. However, from the last two fixtures, Rohit has wasted no time stamping his authority.

He did the same in Birmingham and played some classy shots before becoming Richard Gleeson's maiden T20I wicket. Gleeson, with his back-of-length deliveries and subtle variations, made a delightful impression in his debut game. He dismissed Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in the game.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Richard Gleeson on debut:



Wickets of - Rohit, Virat and Pant.



Spell - 3/15.



- A dream debut for Gleeson! Richard Gleeson on debut:Wickets of - Rohit, Virat and Pant.Spell - 3/15.- A dream debut for Gleeson! https://t.co/7O1poURiv7

While Gleeson was still an unknown commodity in the previous game, Indian batters would've done their homework for the final T20I.

Rohit will want to give his team another brisk start, while Gleeson will be looking to continue his splendid performance from the last encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far