ENG vs IND Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I match – July 10th, 2022

India and England are set to lock horns in the last T20I of their three-match series on Sunday, July 10.

India, captained by Rohit Sharma, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. On Saturday, July 9, the Men in Blue defeated Jos Buttler and Co. by 49 runs at Edgbaston.

After setting the hosts a target of 171 to chase, India bundled their opposition out for 121 in 17 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets to rock the English batting.

Ahead of the third T20I between England and India, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan has, arguably, been the standout player for England thus far in the series. In the first game, he picked up two wickets and surpassed Adil Rashid to become England's leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

On Saturday, the speedster picked up a four-wicket haul on a pitch that was good for batting. Not to forget, Jordan can score handy runs also, lower down the order.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been in impressive form of late. After not playing the first T20I of the series, the right-arm pacer gave an account of his stupendus bowling prowess in Birmingham.

In three overs, the lanky pacer got two wickets and conceded only 10 runs at an economy rate of 3.33. Moreover, he bowled a maiden in his spell.

#1 Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been effective for India thus far in the T20I series. The all-rounder scored a half-century and got a four-wicket haul to bag the Player of the Match award at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

In the second game, he conceded 29 runs in three overs and got one wicket. Although he scored only 12 runs in Birmingham, he is good enough to fetch your team decent points.

