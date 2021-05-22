If wickets turn, India could beat England 5-0: Monty Panesar on upcoming Test series

Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar has opined that India could hand the hosts a 5-0 thrashing if the wickets during the upcoming series offer turn.

After the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, India will take on England in a five-match Test series. The two teams last met in India, where Virat Kohli’s men drubbed the Englishmen 3-1.

According to Monty Panesar, Indian spinners could exploit England’s weaknesses if the surfaces offer some assistance. Pointing out that the conditions would be warmer in August, when the Test series begins, Panesar tweeted:

“5 test matches are in August where we will expect warmer conditions. Indian spinners will come into the game, India have a chance 5-0.”

India have the experienced duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in their squad as the two main spinners. Both proved extremely effective in Australian conditions a few months ago. Further, Axar Patel, who wreaked havoc during his debut Test series against England at home, and Washington Sundar are the other spin options for Team India.

A Twitter user disagreed with Monty Panesar’s claim and wrote:

“It is not easy at all for India in seaming conditions, 5-0 with England that is big joke.”

To this, Monty Panesar replied:

"Will it seam in August? It tends to spin at that time of the year. If the wickets turn in August every chance (India can win 5-0).”

The former left-arm spinner also added that he expects green pitches for the series against New Zealand and drier wickets for the games against India. He said in another tweet:

"I expect green pitches v NZ and we can see the depth of English cricket. In August, I expect drier wickets. IMO (In my opinion) it favours India."

New Zealand, who are already in the UK, are scheduled to play two Tests against England, with the first Test beginning at Lord’s on June 2.

India have seamers to exploit inexperienced English batting: Monty Panesar

The 39-year-old also backed the Indian seamers to do well against an inexperienced England top-order. According to Panesar, England are heavily dependent on their skipper Joe Root to score runs.

Responding to a tweet on the India-England series, Monty Panesar opined:

"[If] Joe Root scores big England win. [But] You expect Joe Root to score all the runs?"

"India have seamers to exploit inexperienced English batting. The top order will be England's issue," he said in another post.

India’s five-match series against England will start in Nottingham on August 4. The visitors have not won a Test series in England since 2007.