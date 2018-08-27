England vs India 2018: Virender Sehwag has a bold prediction to make

Virender Sehwag

The fourth Test match of the England - India series is slated to begin on the 30th of August, 2018, and preparations of both sides have already gotten underway. Meanwhile, former Indian star cricketer Virender Sehwag has made a very, very bold prediction regarding the result of the ongoing Test series between India and England.

India were 2-0 down following the first two Test matches, after which they bounced back to win the third encounter a week ago. And now, Virender Sehwag believes that the side can actually go on to win the next two Tests as well, and he has predicted that India will defeat England 3-2 to clinch the series. It looks like one of India's best opening batsmen of all time has no doubt when it comes to current captain Virat Kohli's performance.

"Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India can defeat England 3-2 to win Test series. It's tough, but not impossible for the current set of players to win the Test series from this stage," Sehwag said speaking in a special show conducted by India TV.

In the first Test at Edgbaston, India lost by a narrow margin of 31 runs. Had the batsmen apart from Kohli performed a tad better, the game would have been India's. In the second Test, the visitors showed how a complete surrender would look like. They went down by an innings and 159 runs, not scoring more than 135 in either innings, while the English side racked up a score close to 400, in the only innings that they had to bat.

The third Test showed what India was actually capable of. With Virat Kohli continuing his golden run of form with the bat, and with a few others following suit, India did well in getting to good scores. They also did well with the ball, bowling England out twice to win by 203 runs.

And now, going into the fourth Test, India continue to be the favourites for the win, but England will always have the home advantage. Sehwag, while prophesying a series win for India, also added that the entire nation has faith in Kohli and hoped that he keeps scoring runs. Kohli has been the standout player for India with the bat so far. With 440 runs under his belt, he is the highest run-scorer in the series.

Let us wait and see if Kohli and co. will carry on to make Sehwag's prediction come true. If it does, it will be one of the most amazing comeback series wins in the history of the game.