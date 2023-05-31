ENG vs IRE Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Ireland 2023 Test

England vs Ireland Test match will take place in London over the next five days. The match will begin on Thursday, June 1, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground. It is the first Test of the English summer and Ben Stokes' men will aim to get off to a winning start.

Ireland are relatively new to Test cricket. They made their debut in 2018 and have not played too many Test matches since then. The Irish team visited England once in 2019 for a one-off Test, where the home side emerged victorious.

Before Ireland takes on England again, here's a look at their head-to-head record in Test cricket.

England vs Ireland head-to-head record in Tests

England have a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head record against Ireland in Test cricket. As mentioned earlier, the two nations clashed in a Test at the Lord's Cricket Ground in 2019, where England crushed Ireland by 143 runs.

Interestingly, Ireland bowled England out for just 85 runs in the first innings, but the home side made a comeback and ended up winning the Test by a handsome margin. Here's a summary of their head-to-head record in Test cricket:

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by England - 1

Matches won by Ireland - 0

Matches drawn - 0

ENG vs IRE head-to-head record in England

England lead the head-to-head record against Ireland in Tests on English soil by 1-0. The one-off Test between the two teams happened at the Lord's Cricket Ground in 2019, where Ireland got all out for just 38 runs in a run-chase of 182.

Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad wreaked havoc in that game. The two pacers picked up 10 wickets in just 15.4 overs to bowl Ireland out for the lowest team total in Tests played at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Last England vs Ireland Test match

England beat Ireland by 143 runs in the previous Test between the two teams. Tim Murtagh's five-wicket haul helped Ireland bowl England out for just 85 runs in the first innings. In reply, Ireland posted 207 runs on the board, riding on Andrew Balbirnie's 55-run knock.

Jack Leach and Jason Roy's half-centuries powered England to 303 in the second innings. Chasing 182 for a historic win, Ireland were bowled out for just 38 runs.

ENG (85 & 303) beat IRE (207 & 38) by an innings and 12 runs, Jul 24-26, 2019.

