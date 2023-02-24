ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for England vs New Zealand 2023, Test 2

The second Test of the England vs New Zealand 2023 will see England (ENG) square off against New Zealand (NZ) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday (February 24). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

England won their last Test against New Zealand by 267 runs. While the two teams looked well matched till the third innings, New Zealand lost early wickets in the fourth innings, which resulted in their big loss.

New Zealand will give it their all to win the game, but England are expected to prevail again.

ENG vs NZ Match Details

The second Test of the England vs New Zealand 2023 will be played on February 24 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington at 3:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ENG vs NZ, Test 2

Date and Time: February 24, 2023; 3:30 am IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are tactically adept should score. Both teams could prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last international Test here between New Zealand and West Indies saw 908 runs for the loss of 30 wickets.

ENG vs NZ Form Guide

ENG - W

NZ - L

ENG vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

ENG

No injury update

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

NZ

No injury update

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Neil Wagner, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn

ENG vs NZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

T Latham (1 match, 16 runs)

Latham is the best wicketkeeper pick, as hel bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well. T Blundell is another good pick.

Batters

J Root (1 match, 71 runs)

K Williamson and Root are the two best batter picks. H Brook played well in the last game and series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Bracewell (1 match, 32 runs, 3 wickets)

B Stokes and Bracewell are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also bowl. D Mitchell is another good pick.

Bowlers

J Anderson (1 match, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks are O Robinson and J Anderson. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Wagner is another good pick.

ENG vs NZ match captain and vice-captain choices

J Root

Root bats in the top order and also bowls a few overs, making him a safe captaincy option. He's expected to play a key role here. He scored 71 runs in the last Test.

B Stokes

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Stokes the captain or vice-caption, as he bats in the middle order and also bowls. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He scored 50 runs and took a wicket in the last Test.

Five Must-Picks for ENG vs NZ, Test 2

J Root

K Williamson

B Stokes

J Anderson

M Bracewell

England vs New Zealand Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowlers, it's advisable to pick at least three pacers. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: T Latham

Batters: K Williamson, H Brook, J Root

All-rounders: B Stokes, M Bracewell

Bowlers: J Anderson, T Southee, N Wagner, S Broad, O Robinson

England vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: T Latham, T Blundell

Batters: K Williamson, H Brook, J Root

All-rounders: B Stokes, M Bracewell

Bowlers: J Anderson, T Southee, N Wagner, S Broad

Poll : 0 votes