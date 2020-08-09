ENG vs PAK 1st Test: Player Ratings as Woakes and Buttler take advantage of yet another Pakistan collapse

At Old Trafford, England and Pakistan faced off in the first Test of the three-match series. The hosts came into this series on the back of a 2-1 comeback win over the West Indies, but Pakistan were always going to be tougher opponents given their stellar record in England.

In a tightly-contested Test match, the Men in Green squandered an early advantage and failed to capitalise on their sizeable first-innings lead. Pakistan collapsed in their second innings to be bowled out for 169, as Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler rescued England after a middle-order collapse.

Both batsmen registered 70+ scores as England got across the line in the final session of Day 4, clinching a 3-wicket win.

Here are the player ratings from the 1st Test between England and Pakistan.

England Player Ratings

England v Pakistan: Day 4 - First Test #RaiseTheBat Series

Rory Burns: 3.5/10

The southpaw was LBW in both innings to nip-backers, with his pronounced shuffle and trigger causing him problems. Burns has played big innings in the past, and this Test could've been a far easier win had he scored more than 4 and 10 in the two innings.

Dom Sibley: 5.5/10

Sibley was also trapped in front in the first innings, but scored a gutsy and crucial 36 in the second essay. A waft away from his body led to his downfall in the second, but the right-hander has shown enough promise of late.

Joe Root: 6/10

Although Root failed to convert a start yet again in the second innings, his 42 helped England get closer to the target on the final day. The captain really does need to start scoring daddy hundreds, with many pundits claiming that he is not a part of the 'Fab 4' anymore. He was safe in the slips and pouched 3 catches.

Ben Stokes: 4/10

This wasn't Ben Stokes' best Test, with scores of 0 and 9 in the two innings. He spilled a catch in the second innings, and hasn't been great in the slips recently. However, the all-rounder came on to bowl despite doubts over his fitness and picked up two wickets in just four overs.

Ollie Pope: 6.5/10

Pope was England's top scorer in the first innings, with his fluent 62 taking them to a fighting total. He fell victim to a snorter from Naseem in the first and Afridi in the second, and couldn't have done much about both his dismissals. The classy batsman is set to become a mainstay in the middle order.

Jos Buttler: 7.5/10

Buttler would've been rated higher had he not fluffed a couple of routine chances behind the stumps. With his Test spot on the line, the wicket-keeper notched up scores of 38 and 75 and was a contender for the Man of the Match award. He seems to have done enough to stay in the England playing XI in this series at least.

Chris Woakes: 8.5/10

A Man of the Match performance from Woakes, who picked up 4 wickets in the game and took England home in the chase with an unbeaten 84. Moreover, he picked up the key wickets of Azhar Ali (twice) and Babar Azam. The 31-year-old might have even propelled himself above James Anderson in the pecking order, with Sam Curran and Mark Wood waiting in the wings.

Dom Bess: 5/10

Given the turn that was on offer, Bess would've been disappointed with his 2 wickets in the 32 overs that he bowled. He got both his wickets with the batsmen looking to take him on, and seems slightly low on confidence. The off-spinner could be crucial to England's hopes in the following Tests.

Jofra Archer: 6/10

Archer picked up 3 wickets in the first innings, with one of them being a beautiful nip-backer to Abid Ali. He wasn't bowling full-tilt, though, and might still be feeling the effects of the elbow injury he sustained earlier. The pacer has been adept at clearing up the tail and if he's fit, he should retain his place for the second Test.

Stuart Broad: 7/10

Stuart Broad was consistent with his lines and lengths, and offered a lot when he was called upon to bowl. His 6 wickets in the game were crucial for England and his axing from the first Test against West Indies already seems to be in the distant past.

James Anderson: 4/10

With only one wicket to show for in the Test match, Anderson was far from his best. England's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket seems to have hit a rough patch, and his place in the side is under question at the moment. Although he was unlucky to have a catch dropped off his bowling, he spilled one himself off Woakes.