ENG vs PAK 2024: Kennington Oval, London pitch history and T20I records

The final T20I of the England vs Pakistan series will be held today at the Kennington Oval in London. It has been a frustrating tour for Pakistan so far as two of the the first three T20Is were abandoned due to rain.

Today's match is scheduled to begin at 11 pm IST (6:30 pm local time). Big names like Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, and Shaheen Afridi are expected to be in action.

It is England and Pakistan's last T20I before the T20 World Cup. Here's a look at London's pitch history.

Kennington Oval, London T20I records

16 T20Is have taken place at this venue. England have been a part of eight completed games here, and their win-loss record stands at 3-5.

Here are some other stats to know from the previous 16 T20Is hosted by this ground:

T20I matches played: 16

Won by batting first: 9

Won by batting second: 6

Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 96 - TM Dilshan (SL) vs WI, 2009

Best bowling figures: 5/6 - Umar Gul (PAK) vs NZ, 2009

Highest team total: 211/5 - SA vs SCO, 2009

Lowest team total: 81 - SCO vs SA, 2009

Highest successful run-chase: 173/5 - ENG vs WI, 2007

Average first innings score: 151

Kennington Oval, London pitch report

The ENG vs PAK 4th T20I pitch report will be live before the two captains walk out for the toss. This venue has not hosted T20Is regularly.

Fast bowlers and batters have been successful on this ground. The team batting first should look to score around 170-175. Rain might play a role in this game as well.

Kennington Oval, London last T20I

The last T20I at this venue took place way back in 2014. Sri Lanka beat England by nine runs on May 20, 2014. Thisara Perera's quickfire 49 helped the Islanders reach 183/7.

Chasing 184, England managed 174/7 despite a half-ton from Alex Hales. Nine sixes were hit in that T20I game.

Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: SL 183/7 (Thisara Perera 49*, Harry Gurney 2/26) beat ENG 174/7 (Alex Hales 66, Lasith Malinga 3/28) by 9 runs.

