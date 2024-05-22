ENG vs PAK head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Pakistan T20I series 2024

England vs Pakistan T20I series will start tonight (May 22) in Leeds. It is a four-match series between the two finalists of T20 World Cup 2022. Both teams will look forward to gaining momentum in this series before the T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA.

Pakistan registered a 2-1 T20I series win against Ireland earlier this month. On the other side, a majority of the English stars were busy with the IPL. Captain Jos Buttler will try to finalize his playing XI for T20 World Cup 2024 during this series.

Before the England vs Pakistan T20I series starts, here's a glance at the head-to-head record between the two nations.

England vs Pakistan head-to-head record in T20Is

England have a 19-9 lead in the T20I head-to-head record against Pakistan. The two heavyweights have clashed 29 times in the shortest format of the game, with the Men in Green emerging victorious on nine occasions only.

The last time England and Pakistan battled in a T20I was in the T20 World Cup 2022 Final. England won that match by five wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Here's a summary of the head-to-head record:

T20I matches played: 29

Matches won by England: 19

Matches won by Pakistan: 9

Matches abandoned: 1

ENG vs PAK T20I head-to-head record in England

The upcoming T20I series will happen in England. Speaking of the head-to-head record between England and Pakistan on English soil, the home team leads by 7-4.

Headingley, Sophia Gardens, Kennington Oval, and Edgbaston are the venues for the four T20Is. England lead by 1-0 at Headingley, 3-0 at Sophia Gardens and 1-0 at Kennington Oval. The two teams have never battled in a T20I at Edgbaston before.

Matches played: 12

Won by England: 7

Won by Pakistan: 4

Matches abandoned: 1

England vs Pakistan last 5 T20I matches

England have won three out of their last five T20Is against Pakistan. Just before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan hosted England for a seven-match series, where the English team emerged victorious by 4-3.

As mentioned ahead, England also won the T20 World Cup 2022 Final against Pakistan. Here's a summary of the last five games:

ENG (138/5) beat PAK (137/8) by 5 wickets, Nov 13, 2022. ENG (209/3) beat PAK (142/8) by 67 runs, Oct 2, 2022. ENG (170/2) beat PAK (169/6) by 8 wickets, Sep 30, 2022. PAK (145) beat ENG (139/7) by 6 runs, Sep 28, 2022. PAK (166/4) beat ENG (163) by 3 runs, Sep 25, 2022.

