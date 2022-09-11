ENG vs SA 2022: “Test cricket? This isn’t even ODI cricket” – Fans react as England gets bowled out for 158 in response to South Africa’s 118

Ben Stokes-led England failed to deliver in the first innings against South Africa in the third and final Test at Kennington Oval in London. They were bowled out for 158 runs in 36.2 overs, managing a lead of only 40 runs.

Barring Ollie Pope’s 67-run knock, the entire batting unit failed to live up to expectations. Senior batter Joe Root, Harry Brook and Ben Foakes were the only other Englishmen to reach double figures.

Marco Jansen was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas with figures of 5/35, while Kagiso Rabada again showed his class with figures of 4/81. Anrich Nortje also picked up a wicket.

Fans took to Twitter to react to England’s dismal show in a Test which started on Day 3 due to the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Here are some of the reactions:

Mr_feiz_17 @Apka_Apna_JEEJU



Test cricket? This isn't even ODI cricket!



#ENGvSA #ENGvsSA Both teams managed to face only 36.2 overs.Test cricket? This isn't even ODI cricket! Both teams managed to face only 36.2 overs.Test cricket? This isn't even ODI cricket!#ENGvSA #ENGvsSA https://t.co/G6ZLzBA0i3

🆁 @TheyCallHimR Really hope today sets up a perfect final day tomorrow #ENGvsSA Really hope today sets up a perfect final day tomorrow #ENGvsSA

JJ @thepricey12 #ENGvsSA T20, the hundred 100, ODI....you can have them all. Nothing beats sitting down to watch a day's test cricket with a brew. #cricket T20, the hundred 100, ODI....you can have them all. Nothing beats sitting down to watch a day's test cricket with a brew. #cricket #ENGvsSA

ENG vs SA 2022: Can South Africa bounce back against England?

South Africa must ensure they put up a fighting total against England in their second innings to avoid loss.

The Dean Elgar-led side failed to play quality cricket in their first innings in the decider. The visitors were bowled out for 118 runs in 36.2 overs. Marco Jansen top-scored with 30 as the tail-enders took the team’s total past 100 runs.

Ollie Robinson picked up a fifer while Stuart Broad scalped four wickets. James Anderson also settled for one wicket.

Earlier, South Africa had won the opening Test by an innings and 12 runs. England bounced back in the second test by winning by an innings and 85 runs. The Test series is currently tied at 1-1.

The hosts will want to win the match in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II and pay her a fitting tribute.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Stokes said:

"It has been sad news for the nation and the world. We are honoured to be able to walk out in memory of The Queen. We know how much she loved the sport. The show must go on. Sport is something that brings people together. She will be proud that we're walking out in her honour."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury