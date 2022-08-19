ENG vs SA 2022: Top 10 England memes after their crushing innings defeat to South Africa in the 1st Test 

The Dean Elgar-led South African team handed England their first Test defeat during the new regime led by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. The defeat came after four consecutive Test wins for England against New Zealand and India earlier this summer.

England batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Kagiso Rabada (5/52) bowled a masterful spell and helped his side bundle the hosts out for165 in the first innings. Ollie Pope (73) top scored for England as he tried his best to resurrect their innings, but his efforts went in vain due to a lack of support from the other end.

The Proteas' batting line-up came up with a collective effort to post 326 in their first innings, bagging a healthy lead of 161 runs. Opener Sarel Erwee (73) anchored the innings well and ended up as the leading scorer for his side.

England were then skittled out for 149 in the third innings, losing the contest by an innings and 12 runs. Alex Lees and Stuart Broad scored 35 runs each, while no other batters in the line-up crossed the 20-run mark.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Ben Stokes reflected on the disappointing loss and said:

"We can't think too much about what was talked about before the game. We're disappointed to lose. It would be silly for me to say anything different. We've got two more games to bounce back from this. (If it affects on their style of play) Absolutely not."

Reiterating that his side are not going to alter their aggressive batting approach after suffering a heavy defeat, Stokes added:

"We know that when we perform to what we are capable of, we are capable of some incredible performances like we have shown in the previous four games. This isn't a wake-up call or anything like that. We haven't been able to execute the way we would like and South Africa were better than us."

England vs South Africa 2022 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided Test between England and South Africa. They expressed the same through some hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best:

