ENG vs SA 2025: Top 5 highest T20I totals in matches between full member nations

England thumped South Africa by 146 runs at Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday, September 12 in the second T20I of the three-match series. With the comprehensive triumph, the hosts leveled the series 1-1. The Proteas won the first T20I at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff by 14 runs (DLS method).

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first in the second T20I in Manchester. The decision backfired as Jos Buttler and Phil Salt went absolutely berserk. The duo added 126 in just 7.5 overs. Buttler smashed 83 off 30 balls with the aid of eight fours and seven sixes, while Salt clobbered 141* off 60 balls, slamming 15 fours and eight sixes.

England broke a number of batting records in Manchester as they ended up posting 304-2 in their 20 overs. The total is their highest in T20Is and the third highest ever. In the wake of England's record-breaking feats, we take a look at the five highest T20I totals in matches between full member nations.

#5 (267-3) - England vs West Indies, December 2023

England scored 267-3 against West Indies in Tarouba in the fourth T20I of a five-match series in December 2023. Sent into bat, English batters made merry as Salt smashed 119 off 57 balls, hitting seven fours and 10 sixes, while Buttler hit 55 off just 29 balls, with the aid of six fours and three sixes. Liam Livingstone also shone with 54 off 21, hitting four fours and as many sixes.

In response, West Indies were bowled out for 192 in 15.3 overs. Andre Russell top-scored with 51 off 25 balls. For England, Reece Topley claimed three wickets, while Sam Curran and Rehan Ahmed chipped in with two scalps each.

#4 (278-3) Afghanistan vs Ireland, February 2019

Afghanistan posted 278-3 against Ireland in Dehradun in February 2019 in the second T20I of the three-match series. Afghanistan decided to bat first after winning the toss in the match and put up an impressive total on the board.

Opener Hazratullah Zazai played a sensational knock as he clobbered 162* off 61, hitting 11 fours and 16 sixes. He added 236 for the opening wicket with Usman Ghani, who contributed 73 off 48 balls, with the aid of seven fours and three sixes. In response, Ireland were held to 194-6 as Rashid Khan starred with 4-25.

#3 (283-1) India vs South Africa, November 2024

Team India posted 283-1 in their 20 overs in Johannesburg in November 2024 in the fourth T20I of the four-match series. Batting first after winning the toss, the Men in Blue got off to a blazing start as their openers added 73 in 5.5 overs. The opening stand was broken when Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 36 off 18.

There was no joy for South Africa after Abhishek's dismissal as Sanju Samson (109* off 56) and Tilak Varma (120* off 47) added an unbroken 210 for the second wicket. Samson slammed six fours and nine sixes, while Varma hit nine fours and 10 sixes. India won the match by 135 runs as the Proteas were bowled out for 148.

#2 (297-6) India vs Bangladesh, October 2024

Team India smashed 297-6 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in the third T20I of the three-match series which the Men in Blue won 3-0. Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts lost Abhishek for four. However, Samson (111 off 47) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (75 off 35) added 173 for the second wicket. Samson hit 11 fours and eight sixes, while Suryakumar smacked eight fours and five sixes.

Total Team Opposition Venue Date 304-2 England South Africa Manchester Sep 12, 2025 297-6 India Bangladesh Hyderabad Oct 12, 2024 283-1 India South Africa Johannesburg Nov 15, 2024 278-3 Afghanistan Ireland Dehradun Feb 23, 2019 267-3 England West Indies Tarouba Dec 19, 2023

(Top 5 highest T20I totals in matches between full member nations)

Hardik Pandya (47 off 18) and Riyan Parag (34 off 13) also played blazing knocks as India fell just short of the 300-run mark. Chasing 298, Bangladesh were held to 164-7 as Towhid Hridoy remained unbeaten on 63 off 42. For India, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed 3-30, while pace Mayank Yadav picked up 2-32.

#1 (304-2) England vs South Africa, September 2025

England's 304-2 against South Africa in Manchester on Friday marked the first instance of a 300-plus score being registered in a T20I match between full member nations. Asked to bat first, Salt and Buttler took on the Proteas bowlers from the word go. Salt ended up unbeaten on 141, breaking his own record for the highest score by an England batter in Men's T20Is - 119 vs West Indies.

Responding to England's 304-2, South Africa were bowled out for 158 in 16.1 overs as Jofra Archer claimed 3-25, while Sam Curran, Liam Dawson and Will Jacks picked up two each. The 146-run win is England's biggest in Men's T20Is and also the heaviest defeat for South Africa by runs.

