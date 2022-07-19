ENG vs SA Prediction: Who will win the 1st ODI?

The multi-format series between hosts England and South Africa kicks off on July 19. A three-match ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series before the tour concludes with a Test series, consisting of an identical number of games.

The first ODI will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. England recently faced India in a limited-overs series. It was a disappointing start to Jos Buttler’s captaincy career as he lost the T20I series as well as the ODI series by a 2-1 margin.

It’s a quick turnaround for England as they now lock horns with the Proteas. They will be hoping to put in a much-improved performance and get an early lead in the series.

South Africa, on the other hand, will be coming into this series with a lot of confidence. They faced the England Lions in two warm-up games ahead of the ODI series against England. They lost the first warm-up fixture but bounced back to win the next one comprehensively.

Keshav Maharaj has been handed the responsibility of leading the ODI side. They have got some exciting players in their ranks and will be eager to carry forward the winning momentum into the ODI series against England.

Can South Africa (SA) beat England (ENG)?

Coming off a loss in the ODI series against India, the hosts will have to be on their toes while facing the South African side. The Proteas put in a solid performance in their final warm-up game to get some momentum heading into the series.

It will be all about adapting to the conditions for South Africa in the ODI series. Their bowling attack will be without Kagiso Rabada and the other bowlers will have to step up in his absence.

As far as the English side is concerned, they have played well in patches of late but need to fire in unison consistently. That said, the home conditions will favor them. Having had game-time in these conditions, they will hold the upper hand heading into the first ODI and are expected to beat South Africa on Tuesday.

Prediction: England (ENG) to win this clash.

