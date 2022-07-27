ENG vs SA Prediction: Who will win the 1st T20I?

With the ODI series done, the action now shifts to T20Is. England and South Africa will lock horns in a three-match series, with the first T20I to be played on Wednesday, July 27, at the County Ground in Bristol.

The contest between the two sides on this tour has been even so far. South Africa came out on top in the first ODI with a 62-run win. After the opening defeat, England made a commendable comeback as they went on to beat the Proteas by 118 runs at Manchester.

The third and final game was abandoned due to persistent rain after South Africa put up 159/2 on the board from 27.4 overs of play.

Hosts England suffered a 2-1 defeat in their previous T20I series against India at home. They struggled with their batting in that series, losing the first two matches by 50 and 49 runs. The final game was a close affair, in which they eventually won by 17 runs.

Skipper Jos Buttler has not been at his best ever since taking up the white-ball captaincy for England. He is an X-factor and will have to step up in this series for the hosts. Batting will be the focus for England. They do have the power in their line-up but will require a collective effort.

South Africa, on the other hand, tied their last T20I series 2-2 against India and have been in decent form. They will continue to miss Temba Bavuma. However, Kagiso Rabada's return will bolster their bowling attack. In addition, Rilee Rossouw, who has been in phenomenal form of late, also returns to the side, giving them further strength.

Quinton de Kock regained his touch in the final ODI, which is also a positive for the visitors. They will be led by David Miller, who will be keen to start off on a winning note.

The series promises thrilling action as the two sides go head-to-head.

Can South Africa (SA) beat England (ENG) in the first T20I?

In all likelihood, the Proteas have what it takes to beat England in their own backyard in this contest. With the likes of Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klassen, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller in their ranks, they have a solid batting line-up.

Dwaine Pretorius has done well with the ball along with Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi. With Rabada back to lead the attack, the bowling looks pretty complete as well.

England are also a formidable unit. They have a balanced squad and will need their big guns to fire. England have beaten South Africa four times in the last five meetings between the two sides. They will be keen to continue their dominant run.

However, South Africa's current form and the additions to their squad will likely see them through in the upcoming encounter.

Prediction: South Africa (SA) to win this fixture.

