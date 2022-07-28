ENG vs SA Prediction: Who will win the 2nd T20I?

England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will lock horns in the second T20I of their three-match series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday, July 28.

In the first game, England piled up a massive total of 234-6. They lost both openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler inside the first five overs before Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow put up a solid partnership. Malan was dismissed for a well-made 43 off 23 deliveries, with the score at 112 in the 12th over.

The hosts were going along at a good pace, but the best was yet to come. Moeen Ali joined Bairstow at the crease and the duo put together a rollicking 106-run stand off just 5.5 overs. Ali slammed an 18-ball 52 as his whirlwind innings tore the South African bowling apart.

Bairstow, meanwhile, struck an impressive 90 as well as England put up a mammoth score. It was a tough outing for the Proteas bowlers, who were taken to the cleaners. However, Lungi Ngidi stood out as he picked up five wickets, including the big ones of Bairstow, Moeen and Liam Livingstone. He also dismissed Roy and Buttler cheaply early on.

In response, South Africa were in trouble early, getting reduced to 7-2 in just two overs, losing big guns Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw cheaply. Reeza Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen steadied the ship with a 65-run partnership.

Hendricks struck a 33-ball 57, but it was the young 21-year-old Tristan Stubbs who stole the limelight. He smashed a 28-ball 72 at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 257.14, hitting two fours and eight sixes in what was an absolute feast of a knock. Unfortunately for South Africa, their other batters could not complement him well enough as the visitors could only muster 193-8.

Can South Africa (SA) beat England (ENG) in second T20I?

South Africa will have to perform better in the second T20I to level the series. Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks and Tristan Stubbs were their standout performers in the first game and will have to do so again.

England put on a complete performance in the first game. Their batters set up the game nicely, and their bowlers responded well. Reece Topley and Adil Rashid picked up a couple of wickets, while Richard Gleeson claimed three. They will be confident going into the second game as they look to seal the series.

Prediction: England (ENG) to win.

