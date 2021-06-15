ENG-W v IND-W 2021: England's predicted playing XI for the one-off Test

England Women have announced a 15-member squad that will take on India Women in the one-off Test at Bristol starting Wednesday, June 16.

Young all-rounder Sarah Glenn and fast bowler Freya Davies have been trimmed from the squad, which still boasts a wealth of experience and quality. England Women will look to use their relatively high familiarity with the Test format and the home conditions to unsettle India Women.

England's squad: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Natasha Farrant, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Here is England Women's predicted playing XI for the one-off Test against India Women.

Openers: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill

One of the best openers in the world at the moment, Tammy Beaumont enters the one-off Test against India Women in a rich vein of form. She recorded two fifties in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, apart from as many as four during England Women's tour of New Zealand.

The other opener's slot is expected to be taken up by Lauren Winfield-Hill. Normally a wicket-keeper, the 30-year-old smashed a hundred against the Central Sparks recently but hasn't done much else of note. While her place in the side isn't completely sealed, England captain Heather Knight threw her weight behind Winfield-Hill during a recent press conference.

Jones is another option to open the batting, as she did in the previous Test in 2019. But Winfield-Hill seems the likelier choice.

Middle Order: Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley

An experienced England middle order features captain Heather Knight, vice-captain Nat Sciver and wicket-keeper Amy Jones.

Both Knight and Jones have been in stellar form of late, both in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the preceding white-ball tour of New Zealand. They will look to continue their excellent form in what will undoubtedly be a massive challenge against a quality Indian bowling attack.

Sciver, meanwhile, is in a rough patch at the moment. She has a highest score of 26 in her last seven innings across formats, and needs to bring her 'A' game in Bristol.

The final spot in the England middle order is a toss-up between Georgia Elwiss and Sophia Dunkley. While Elwiss has more experience and was part of the team's previous Test, Dunkley has struck form in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. The latter's recent exploits could give her the edge, but this decision could go either way.

