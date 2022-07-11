ENG-W vs SA-W prediction: Who will win today’s 1st ODI?

England Women and South Africa Women (ENG-W vs SA-W) will meet each other in the first ODI of the three-match series at the County Ground in Northampton on Monday (July 11). The one-day series will be followed by three T20Is. Both sides will be keen to get off to a positive start in the ODI series. This series is also a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

England Women have a strong batting line-up with the likes of Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, Sophia Dunkley and Amy Jones. Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley and Issy Wong constitute a formidable bowling line-up as well.

The hosts last played an ODI in the final of the World Cup against Australia, which they lost. However, they have won their last three meetings against South Africa Women.

South Africa Women, on the other hand, won their previous ODI series 3-0 against Ireland Women, which will give them a boost going into this series. When they last met England Women in the World Cup semi-final, they faced defeat and will look to redeem themselves.

With a few senior players retiring recently, which will be a blow for South Africa Women, the rest of the senior players will have to deliver in their absence. There is some repair and rebuilding for them to do and this will be a stern test for them.

South Africa Women have momentum on their side with their series victory against Ireland Women and will have to replicate their performances in this series as well.

Will South Africa Women (SA-W) beat England Women (ENG-W)?

South Africa Women have lost two of their previous three ODIs against England Women and will be under some pressure. Along with Laura Woolvardt, rookie Andrie Steyn will open the batting as they have struggled with the opening combination in the absence of their former players.

Their middle order will need more contributions from Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp and Lara Goodall. A few fitness concerns did not allow them to play their full-strength bowling attack against England Women in the Test match. They will need the likes of Kapp, Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka along with Chloe Tryon and Tumi Sekhukhune to fire in unison to give the English batters a hard time.

England Women will take confidence from the last few outings between the two sides. They beat South Africa Women in the World Cup semi-finals as well. The hosts have a good balance in their line-up. Their middle order looks strong and their bowling attack is also well settled despite missing Anya Shrubsole. The hosts are expected to beat South Africa Women in the first ODI and take an early lead.

Prediction: England (ENG-W) to win

