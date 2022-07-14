ENG-W vs SA-W prediction: Who will win today’s 2nd ODI?

England Women (ENG-W) and South Africa Women (SA-W) will face off in the second ODI of their three-match series on Friday (July 15). The County Ground in Bristol will host this clash.

England Women won the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Having beaten South Africa Women in the World Cup semi-finals prior to this series, they put up another successful performance in the opening one-day.

Batting first, South Africa Women lost quick wickets to be reduced to 108/5. Chloe Tryon (88) and Nadine de Klerk (38) then put up a 97-run stand in the middle to take the score to 205/6. However, they lost wickets in a cluster again and were eventually bowled out for just 218.

The experienced pair of Natalie Sciver and Katherine Brunt caused the most damage with the ball, picking up four and three wickets respectively. Sophie Ecclestone and Charlotte Dean chipped in with a wicket each as well.

England Women lost Tammy Beaumont early in the chase at the score of eight. However, young Emma Lamb struck a terrific hundred (102) at the top. Sophia Dunkley (22) and skipper Heather Knight (20) made some key contributions while Natalie Sciver smashed a 36-ball 55.

Danny Wyatt hit the winning runs as she struck a boundary on the first delivery of the 33rd over to see England Women home comfortably with five wickets at their disposal.

England Women will be keen to seal the series with a win in the second ODI. South Africa Women will have to make a strong comeback if they are to level the series, which is also a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Will South Africa Women (SA-W) beat England Women (ENG-W)?

England Women v South Africa Women - 1st Royal London Series One Day International (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

South Africa Women struggled with their new opening pair as they failed to get off to a good start. Their batters were disappointing and will have to step up in this must-win second ODI.

Senior players such as Lara Goodall, skipper Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp failed with the bat and will need to get amongst the runs. Nadine de Klerk was impressive with the ball but she will need support from the rest of the attack as well.

England Women bowled well and the batters backed it up with a fine showing in the run-chase. It was a good all-round performance from them and they will look to take the momentum into the second ODI.

South Africa Women are missing a few of their key players and will have to regroup as a unit in this fixture. The hosts have an opportunity to seal the series and are likely to do so as well.

Prediction: England (ENG-W) to win.

