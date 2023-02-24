ENG-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Semifinal 2 Toss Update: Today match players list, teams & umpires 

England meet South Africa in the second semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday (February 24). The winner of the game will take on Australia in the final two days later. The Aussies staved off a tough challenge from India in the first semifinal to advance to the summit clash.

England go into Friday’s knockout game as the favourites. They're unbeaten in the tournament and topped Group B quite comfortably. After commencing their T20 World Cup campaign with an emphatic seven-wicket win over West Indies, England sneaked in a four-wicket win over Ireland. India gave them a tough time, but Heather Knight and co. overcame the challenge. In their last group game, they thumped Pakistan by 114 runs.

In contrast, South Africa began with an unexpected three-run loss to Sri Lanka. A 65-run win over New Zealand was followed by a six-wicket hammering at the hands of Australia. A dominant ten-wicket triumph over Bangladesh confirmed a semi-final berth for them. The hosts will have to play out of their skins to get past England.

Today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 toss result

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, captain Sune Luus said:

“Looks a good wicket, and we want to put runs on the board.”

Proteas Women



🏏 Continuity for the semi-final

Captain Sune Luus has won the toss and will bat first



SuperSport Grandstand 201



South Africa are going into the semis with an unchanged squad. For England, Lauren Bell comes in for Freya Davies.

ENG-W vs SA-W: Today Match Playing XIs

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones (w), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Today Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match player list

England Women squad: Heather Knight (c), Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, Sarah Glenn, Freya Davies, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Lauren Winfield-Hill

ICC



Hosts South Africa take on England in the second semi-final of the



Who will join Australia in the final



South Africa Women squad: Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas

ENG-W vs SA-W: Today T20 World Cup Match umpires

On-field umpires: Claire Polosak, Jacqueline Williams

TV umpire: Eloise Sheridan

Match Referee: GS Lakshmi

