England Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England Women and South Africa Women will meet in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Monday, July 18. The match will be played at Grace Road in Leicester.

England Women won the first ODI by five wickets and had momentum going into the second game. They carried the same forward as they registered a thumping 114-run win in the second match to seal the series 2-0.

Batting first, they posted a mammoth total of 337/5 on the board. Tammy Beaumont (58), Emma Lamb (67) and Natalie Sciver (63) scored half-centuries, while Sophia Dunkley slammed a brilliant 93-ball 107. Hence, a fine all-round effort with the bat saw them put up a match-winning total on the board.

Nadine de Clerk and Chloe Tryon picked up two wickets each for South Africa Women but did not get much support from the rest of the bowlers.

South Africa Women were bowled out for 223 runs in the chase, falling well short in the end. Laura Wolvaardt (55) and Marizanne Kapp (73) scored half-centuries. However, it was not going to be enough as the rest of the batters could not make significant contributions.

Charlotte Dean picked up four wickets while Issy Wong (3) and Sophie Ecclestone (2) also chipped in with wickets to help England Women comfortably win the game and seal the series as well. The hosts put up a good all-round display and will aim to complete a 3-0 whitewash by winning the third ODI as well.

South Africa Women need to correct their mistakes and bounce back strong to salvage pride in the final ODI of the series before heading into the T20Is.

England Women vs South Africa Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI, South Africa Women's tour of England Women, 2022.

Date and Time: July 18, Monday, 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester.

Pitch Report

Teams batting second have an advantage at this venue, winning nine out of 15 Women’s ODIs played here so far. The average first innings total is 220 and the team winning the toss should have no hesitation in bowling first in the third ODI.

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear throughout the day. The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 18 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

England Women

Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Lauren Bell, Issy Wong, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean.

South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail.

Match Prediction

The hosts continue their dominant run in this series. England Women bettered their performance from the first ODI to register a bigger win in the second game. They are playing well as a unit and have displayed good all-round cricket.

South Africa Women will be low on confidence after a thumping defeat. They have lost the series as well and will look to salvage some pride in this contest. The visitors will look to gain some much-needed momentum with a win here ahead of the T20I series.

However, England Women start as firm favorites to win this ODI and complete a 3-0 clean sweep.

Prediction: England to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

