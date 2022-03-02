England at the 2000 Women's World Cup of cricket: Statistical review

England finished fifth at the 2000 Women's World Cup - their worst performance in the tournament's history. It was the first time that England failed to reach the final-4 stage in women's cricket's premier event.

They could win only three of their seven league matches. The English eves registered victories against the Netherlands (by 140 runs), Ireland (by 8 wickets), and Sri Lanka (by 105 runs).

Their losses were against South Africa (by 5 wickets), India (by 8 runs), Australia (by 54 runs), and New Zealand (by 93 runs). At the end of the league stage, they could only manage 6 points and were knocked out of the tournament.

English cricket legend Charlotte Edwards scored a hundred at the 2000 Women's World Cup

Here's a look at the English team's key stats from the 2000 World Cup.

England at the 2000 Women's World Cup: Key stats

256/3 against Netherlands was their highest team total.

267 runs scored by Claire Taylor were the most by a batswoman in the English team.

139* by Charlotte Edwards against Netherlands was the highest individual score for the English team.

2 centuries were scored for the English team, one each by Charlotte Edwards and Claire Taylor.

14 wickets taken by Clare Taylor was the most number of wickets for the team in the 2000 Women's World Cup.

5/32 by Sarah Collyer against Netherlands was the best bowling performance for England. It was also the only five-wicket haul taken by an English player at the tournament.

9 dismissals were accomplished by Jane Smit, the wicketkeeper for the English team.

2 dismissals by Jane Smit on multiple ocassions was the most number of dismissals for the wicketkeeper in an innings.

5 catches by Barbara Daniels was the most number of catches for a player in the England women's team.

2 catches by Barbara Daniels against South Africa was the most number of catches in a single match.

