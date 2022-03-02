England at the 2000 Women's World Cup of cricket: Statistical review

England finished fifth at the 2000 Women's World Cup - their worst performance in the tournament's history. It was the first time that England failed to reach the final-4 stage in women's cricket's premier event.
They could win only three of their seven league matches. The English eves registered victories against the Netherlands (by 140 runs), Ireland (by 8 wickets), and Sri Lanka (by 105 runs).
Their losses were against South Africa (by 5 wickets), India (by 8 runs), Australia (by 54 runs), and New Zealand (by 93 runs). At the end of the league stage, they could only manage 6 points and were knocked out of the tournament.
Here's a look at the English team's key stats from the 2000 World Cup.
England at the 2000 Women's World Cup: Key stats
- 256/3 against Netherlands was their highest team total.
- 267 runs scored by Claire Taylor were the most by a batswoman in the English team.
- 139* by Charlotte Edwards against Netherlands was the highest individual score for the English team.
- 2 centuries were scored for the English team, one each by Charlotte Edwards and Claire Taylor.
- 14 wickets taken by Clare Taylor was the most number of wickets for the team in the 2000 Women's World Cup.
- 5/32 by Sarah Collyer against Netherlands was the best bowling performance for England. It was also the only five-wicket haul taken by an English player at the tournament.
- 9 dismissals were accomplished by Jane Smit, the wicketkeeper for the English team.
- 2 dismissals by Jane Smit on multiple ocassions was the most number of dismissals for the wicketkeeper in an innings.
- 5 catches by Barbara Daniels was the most number of catches for a player in the England women's team.
- 2 catches by Barbara Daniels against South Africa was the most number of catches in a single match.