England at the 2000 Women's World Cup of cricket: Statistical review

England failed to reach the last-4 stage of the 2000 Women's World Cup
Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Modified Mar 02, 2022 10:43 PM IST
England finished fifth at the 2000 Women's World Cup - their worst performance in the tournament's history. It was the first time that England failed to reach the final-4 stage in women's cricket's premier event.

They could win only three of their seven league matches. The English eves registered victories against the Netherlands (by 140 runs), Ireland (by 8 wickets), and Sri Lanka (by 105 runs).

Their losses were against South Africa (by 5 wickets), India (by 8 runs), Australia (by 54 runs), and New Zealand (by 93 runs). At the end of the league stage, they could only manage 6 points and were knocked out of the tournament.

English cricket legend Charlotte Edwards scored a hundred at the 2000 Women's World Cup

Here's a look at the English team's key stats from the 2000 World Cup.

England at the 2000 Women's World Cup: Key stats

  • 256/3 against Netherlands was their highest team total.
  • 267 runs scored by Claire Taylor were the most by a batswoman in the English team.
  • 139* by Charlotte Edwards against Netherlands was the highest individual score for the English team.
  • 2 centuries were scored for the English team, one each by Charlotte Edwards and Claire Taylor.
  • 14 wickets taken by Clare Taylor was the most number of wickets for the team in the 2000 Women's World Cup.
  • 5/32 by Sarah Collyer against Netherlands was the best bowling performance for England. It was also the only five-wicket haul taken by an English player at the tournament.
  • 9 dismissals were accomplished by Jane Smit, the wicketkeeper for the English team.
  • 2 dismissals by Jane Smit on multiple ocassions was the most number of dismissals for the wicketkeeper in an innings.
  • 5 catches by Barbara Daniels was the most number of catches for a player in the England women's team.
  • 2 catches by Barbara Daniels against South Africa was the most number of catches in a single match.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
