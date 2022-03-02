Stats: England at the 2005 Women's World Cup of cricket

After a disappointing 2000 Women's World Cup where they finished fifth, England were looking for a much better performance in the 2005 edition of the tournament. They did do better but could not get past the semifinal stage. Their performances in the league stage comprised of three wins, two losses, and two no-results.

The wins came against Sri Lanka (by 214 runs), Ireland (by 128 runs), and South Africa (by 8 wickets). The losses were against India and New Zealand. The matches against Australia and West Indies ended without an outcome.

This performance placed them fourth on the points table with 26 points and helped them qualify for the semis.

Unfortunately for England, they lost in the semifinal to their arch-rivals Australia by 5 wickets. Batting first, England were all out for 158. Australia reached the target in the 47th over.

Charlotte Edwards scored the most number of runs for England in the 2005 Women's World Cup

Here's a look at some of the English team's key stats from the 2005 Women's World Cup.

England at the 2005 Women's World Cup: Statistical Review

284/4 against Sri Lanka was their highest team total.

280 runs scored by Charlotte Edwards was the most number of runs for a player in that tournament.

136 by Claire Taylor against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score by a player. It was the only century scored by an Englishwoman in the tournament.

3 half-centuries scored by Charlotte Edwards were the most for an English batswoman in the tournament.

6 wickets taken by Lucy Pearson was the most number of wickets taken by a player from the team.

3/23 by Lucy Pearson against Sri Lanka was the best bowling performance.

6 dismissals went into the account of England's wicketkeeper Jane Smit.

4 dismissals by Jane Smit against Sri Lanka was the highest number of dismissals for the team's keeper in an innings.

3 catches by Arran Brindle was the most number of catches taken by a player.

