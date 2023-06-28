England A Women vs Australia A Women, 1st One Day: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

England A Women and Australia A Women will square off in the first game of their three-match one-day series on June 28. The game will take place at Haslegrave Ground in Loughborough and will start at 3:30 pm IST. This will be an unofficial one-day cricket match without any international status.

The series has been scheduled just ahead of the Ashes limited-overs fixtures that will commence on July 1. Australia A Women are coming into this fixture with three back-to-back defeats in the recently concluded T20 series where they were outclassed in all departments.

With home advantage on their side, England-A-W would be fancying their chances of winning the first match and also the series if all goes according to plan.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Match Details

Match: England A Women vs Australia A Women, 1st One Day Match, 2023

Date and Time: June 28, 2023, on Wednesday, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough

England A Women vs Australia A Women Pitch Report

Not a great deal of one-day cricket has been played at this venue. But taking into consideration the data from the past two one-day games, the venue is certainly not a high-scoring one. The average first-innings total is a record low of 98 while the highest score ever achieved on the ground is 156.

We may be in for a very early finish if bowlers get off to a flyer. Batting could prove to be very tricky on this pitch, especially with gloomy overhead conditions which would provide the seamers with additional assistance.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Weather Report

The probability of moderate to heavy rainfall is very much a likelihood at this stage as rain probability is hovering at 50%. The gloomy cloud cover can impact the game and the playing conditions, and we may be in for a shortened game. The average temperature would be around 20 C.

England A Women vs Australia A Women Probable Xl

England A Women

Probable Xl

Bess Heath (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Alice Capsey, Danielle Gibson, Grace Scrivens, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Issy Wong

Australia A Women

Probable Xl

Nicole Faltum (wk), Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson, Charli Knott, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt, Jess Jonassen, Tayla Vlaeminck, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke

England A Women vs Australia A Women Prediction

England A Women will be playing on home soil against a severely dented Australia Women A side. In the recently concluded three-day match, Australia Women were rolled over by England Women’s mammoth total of 650.

They batted twice and failed to get anywhere close to that total. Although the game ended in a stalemate, Australia Women were on the brink of losing it. Furthermore, they also ended up on the losing side in the three-match T20 series last week which saw England Women A comfortably clinch it 3-0.

Given the form England Women are in at the moment, they are the clear favorites to come out on top in this contest.

Prediction: England Women A to win the match.

