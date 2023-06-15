England A Women vs Australia Women, Women's Ashes Practice Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The one-off Women’s Ashes Practice Test match will see England Women A lock horns with Australia Women at Grace Road in Leicester. The game is expected to commence on June 15 at 3:30 PM IST.

England Women's A side will be spearheaded by Lauren Winfield-Hill, who will have the services of plenty of promising youngsters. Yet to find their feet in Test cricket, they will have a daunting task ahead of them as they take on the full-strength Australian side.

Australia Women have a superior record against England women’s senior side in Test cricket. They have an overall win record of 26.31% while their draw record stands at 60.5%. They have only managed to win one Test match in their last five outings which came against England Women back in 2015.

As both teams look to gear up for the first Ashes encounter on June 22, let us preview this fixture in more detail.

England A Women vs Australia Women Match Details

Match: England A Women vs Australia Women, One-Off Ashes Practice Test, 2023

Date and Time: June 15, 2023, on Thursday, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

England A Women vs Australia Women Pitch Report

The quick bowlers will enjoy bowling on this surface and will get some lateral movement early on. The batters will have to be very mindful and need to navigate through the early period to see off the new ball.

But the deck at Grace Cricket Ground is nice and firm and once the ball stops moving around, batters can play more freely and get full value of their shots.

England A Women vs Australia Women Weather Report

The weather at Derby is expected to remain partly cloudy with a rain probability of 20%. The temperature may shoot up to as high as 27° C during the day and can drop to as low as 12° C during the night. It is going to be a fairly breezy day with the wind speed expected to clock 13 km/hr.

England A Women vs Australia Women Probable Xl

England A Women

Probable Xl

Lauren Winfield-Hill ©, Charlie Dean, Eve Jones, Maia Bouchier, Sarah Glenn, Paige Scholfield, Grace Scrivens, Freya Davies, Eva Gray, Bess Heath, Kirstie Gordon

Australia Women

Probable Xl

Meg Lanning (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland

England A Women vs Australia Women Prediction

Australia Women’s team has a dominant record over England Women in Test cricket. They have successfully challenged and defeated the main England side on 12 occasions in 51 Test matches.

With England deploying their A-side in this game, Australia Women will look forward to capitalizing on the hosts' inexperience. Hence, Australia Women are clear favorites in this game.

Prediction: Australia Women to win the match.

England A Women vs Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Who will win today's match? England A Women Australia Women 0 votes