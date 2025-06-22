England A Women vs New Zealand A Women 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The New Zealand A Women’s team is currently on a white-ball tour of England. Under the guidance of coach Brendon Donkers, the New Zealand A Women's team will face their English counterparts in three 50-over matches and three T20 games between Monday, June 23, and Tuesday, July 8.

The New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) confirmed their 15-player New Zealand A squad earlier this month, which features 11 players with international experience. As confirmed by the board’s official website, the upcoming series against England A Women aims to provide “elevated playing opportunities” to the emerging White Ferns.

The opener will be contested at the County Ground in Derby on June 23. The venue will also host the second 50-over match on June 25, before the action shifts to the County Ground in Chelmsford for the final 50-over match and the opening T20 game. The final two T20 matches of the tour will be held at the Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham.

Notably, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also organised a warm-up fixture for the visiting New Zealand A team, scheduled for June 20. The English board assembled ECB’s Development XI to face New Zealand A in Loughborough.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming and live telecast details for the entire New Zealand A Women's tour of England:

England A Women vs New Zealand A Women 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Monday, June 23

1st One Day: England A Women vs New Zealand A Women, Derby, 3:30 PM

Thursday, June 26

2nd One Day: England A Women vs New Zealand A Women, Derby, 3:30 PM

Sunday, June 29

3rd One Day: England A Women vs New Zealand A Women, Chelmsford, 3:30 PM

Friday, July 4

1st T20: England A Women vs New Zealand A Women, Chelmsford, 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 6

2nd T20: England A Women vs New Zealand A Women, Beckenham, 7:00 PM

Tuesday, July 8

3rd T20: England A Women vs New Zealand A Women, Beckenham, 7:00 PM

England A Women vs New Zealand A Women 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming and live telecast details of the England A Women vs New Zealand A Women 2025 series are yet to be announced. However, the official YouTube channel of the ECB might provide live coverage of the series.

England A Women vs New Zealand A Women 2025: Full squads

England A Women

50 overs squad: Hannah Baker, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Mahika Gaur, Jodi Grewock, Emma Jones, Freya Kemp, Abi Norgrove, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby, Alexa Stonehouse, Grace Thompson, and Phoebe Turner.

20 overs squad: Hannah Baker, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Mahika Gaur, Bess Heath, Emma Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Ella McCaughan, Charis Pavely, Davina Perrin, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, and Alexa Stonehouse.

New Zealand A Women

Emma Black, Anna Browning, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Emma McLeod, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Izzy Sharp, and Jess Watkin.

