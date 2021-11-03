"I'm just excited to get out there" - Ben Stokes keen to return to international cricket in the Ashes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has revealed his eagerness to return to the field in Australia this year in the Ashes series.

Stokes hasn't played professional cricket since July as he took a mental-health break. As a result, he missed the home series against India.

However, the talismanic cricketer will mark his comeback in the marquee series Down Under. Stokes announced his international return on October 25 after recovering from mental-health issues and a finger injury.

Ben Stokes recalled how he overcame his difficulties as people were quite supportive of him. He feels he has a responsibility as a senior player and has backed England to do well amid plenty of experience and quality in the squad.

Stokes told Sky Sports:

"I just took it day by day, step by step. I had fantastic support around me to help me through, and I'm just excited to get out there. I cannot wait to see everyone, and I've just really enjoyed my training the last couple of weeks, so it's good.

"One player doesn't make a team, and although I know I'm a senior member of that team over the last few years, every member of that team is just as important as each other. We've got the likes of Jimmy and Broady who have obviously been there, done that. Rooty - fantastic leader and England's greatest-ever batter, so we've got everything to come back at Australia with what they've got."

The seam-bowling all-rounder's return has gone down well with former and current England cricketers.

The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Michael Atherton and several others feel he has boosted the tourists' chances exponentially.

"Ashes is the only series that is almost like a World Cup" - Ben Stokes

Stokes further underlined that the Ashes series is as big as it gets. The 30-year old also claimed to have watched the recent England-Australia World T20 clash and was thankful to see Eoin Morgan and co. put on a show.

He added:

"You are playing at the highest level possible and the Ashes - for an Englishman in Australia, that is the pinnacle of Test cricket. It is the only series that is almost like a World Cup, because they are such rivals.

"The first full of game of cricket I actually watched since I took my break was England vs Australia. I actually texted Jos (Buttler) saying: "I'm glad I chose that game to be the first one", because it's always great seeing England put in a performance like that, but even better against the Aussies."

The New Zealand-born cricketer will be pumped to perform in the upcoming Ashes series after missing the 2017-18 leg. Australia will be wary of Stokes, who produced one of the best innings ever at Headingley in the 2019 Ashes series.

