England announce T20 side to face India, Australia

They will face Australia in a one-off T20 match and will then take on India in a 3-match series.

Manish Pathak FEATURED WRITER News 19 Jun 2018, 16:18 IST 678 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

England have named their T20 squad for the one-off match against Australia and then T20I series against India which follows.

Durham fast-bowler Mark Wood has been rested while Jake Ball has been roped in as his replacement and might well get to make his T20 debut.

Another notable omission from the squad is Sam Billings who has not been in the best of forms in the recent ODI series against Australia.

Sam Curran, who recently made his Test debut against Pakistan along with Chris Jordan, also find a spot in the squad.

Also, Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan, Hampshire's James Vince and Liam Dawson, have been axed from the T20 squad which took on New Zealand earlier this year.

Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are already nursing injuries and have been ruled out of the squad, although Stokes will be a part of the squad to complete his rehab and recovery.

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey.

India take on England in a three-match T20I series which begins on July 3 in Manchester. The teams will then move to Cardiff and Bristol for the remainder of the matches.

India had announced their T20 squad and there were rewards for good performances in the IPL. Washington Sundar retained his place while Siddarth Kaul was the new addition to the side. Virat Kohli was named skipper of the side, but it will be interesting if he retains his fitness after his proposed county stint was called off owing to a slip disk injury.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul,Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav