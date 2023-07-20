England or Australia - who has the advantage ahead of Day 2 of 4th Ashes Test?

The fourth Test of Ashes 2023 started yesterday at Emirates Old Trafford, where England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and opted to field first. The home team performed well on the opening day, reducing Australia to 299/8 at Stumps on Day 1.

Australia dropped off-spinner Todd Murphy to include all-rounder Cameron Green in the lineup and strengthen their batting. However, the decision did not benefit them much as they were down to 255/7 after 62.5 overs on the first day.

Chris Woakes troubled the Aussie batters a lot, scalping four wickets in 19 overs. He bagged the crucial wickets of Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey in the final session to turn the game in England's favor. Before that, Woakes opened his account with the wicket of David Warner in the 15th over.

Before the second day of the fourth Ashes Test match begins, we will analyze which team has the upper hand heading into Day 2.

England seem to have the upper hand in the 4th Ashes Test

Australia had the momentum on their side when Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh were batting in the middle, with the score being 254/5. It looked like the two all-rounders would take the total to around 350-400, but Chris Woakes' double strike derailed Australia's innings.

The Aussies lost Alex Carey's wicket soon as well, which left them at 294/8 in the 81st over. Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc survived the last two overs on Day 1, ensuring Australia did not get all-out.

In the last Test match on this ground, England scored 415/9 declared against South Africa. Ben Stokes led his team from the front with a hundred. Australia will likely get all-out for a total of around 320-330 in the first innings. If England replicate their performance from the last game, they will build a decent first-innings lead.

England will aim to bowl Australia out as soon as possible and then post a big total on the board. They won the previous Test against the Aussies despite conceding a lead in the first innings. If Stokes' men take a lead at Emirates Old Trafford, they will be the favorites to win the fourth Ashes Test.