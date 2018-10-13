England beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd One day International via DLS method

Pavan Suresh

Sri Lanka lose the 2nd ODI against England

The number 1 ranked ODI team in the world, England, cruised to an easy 31 runs win over host Sri Lanka in a rain-curtailed match played at Dambulla on Saturday. Despite, Malinga picking 5 wickets, England scored 278 for 9 in 50 overs on a tough pitch and defended the target with ease.

Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and decided to field first. Lasith Malinga got off to a perfect by dismissing dangerous Jason Roy off the 4th ball. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow steadied the England innings with attacking stroke play from Root. England scored 54 runs in the first 10 overs for loss of 1 wicket.

Both the batsmen continued to take singles and hit boundaries off bad balls. Thisara Perera got the breakthrough dismissing Jonny Bairstow for 26. Both of them added 72 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Joe Root reached his half-century off 54 balls and captain Eoin Morgan played with positive intent and took on the Sri Lankan spinners. Dhananjaya de Silva dismissed Joe Root for a well-made 71, ending the 72 run partnership for the 3rd wicket. Morgan then took the charge with attacking stroke play, reaching his half-century off 57 balls while Dananjaya dismissed Ben Stokes for 15 after the two batsmen added 50 runs for the 4th wicket.

Shortly after, Malinga came to the bowling crease and dismissed Morgan and Moeen Ali in quick succession. For England, Morgan was the top scorer with 92 runs to his name. The Sri Lankan bowlers did a brilliant job to pick quick wickets. Adil Rashid and Stone added 24 runs for the final wicket. England finished at 278 for 9 in 50 overs. For Sri Lanka, Malinga finished with figures of 5 for 44.

Chasing 279 to win, England got off to a perfect start dismissing Upul Tharanga in the first over itself for 0. The debutant Olly Stone picked his debut wicket getting rid of Niroshan Dickwella. It was a great display of bowling by Chris Woakes and Olly Ston and Sri Lanka were reduced to 38 for 4 at end of 10 overs.

Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva added 43 runs for the 5th wicket before Dawson too the wicket of Perera. Dhananjaya de Silva and Thisara Perera played with positive intent adding 66 unbeaten runs for 6th wicket before rain arrived. Sri Lanka were 140 for 5 at the end of 29 overs. At that stage, they needed to be 171 as per DLS.

Thus, England won the match by 31 runs via the DLS method.

With this win, England have tkaen a 1-0 lead after 2 matches. The third match will be played on 17th at Pallekele, Kandy.

Brief scores:

England 278 for 9 in 50 overs ( Eoin Morgan 92, Root 71, Lasith Malinga 5/44) beat

Sri Lanka 140 for 5 in 29 overs ( Thisara Perera 44*, Dhananjaya de Silva 36*, Kusal Perera 30*, Chris Woakes 3/26) by 31 runs via DLS method.