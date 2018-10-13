×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England beat Sri Lanka in the 2nd One day International via DLS method 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
43   //    13 Oct 2018, 18:04 IST

Sri Lanka lose the 2nd ODI against England
Sri Lanka lose the 2nd ODI against England

The number 1 ranked ODI team in the world, England, cruised to an easy 31 runs win over host Sri Lanka in a rain-curtailed match played at Dambulla on Saturday. Despite, Malinga picking 5 wickets, England scored 278 for 9 in 50 overs on a tough pitch and defended the target with ease.

Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and decided to field first. Lasith Malinga got off to a perfect by dismissing dangerous Jason Roy off the 4th ball. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow steadied the England innings with attacking stroke play from Root. England scored 54 runs in the first 10 overs for loss of 1 wicket.

Both the batsmen continued to take singles and hit boundaries off bad balls. Thisara Perera got the breakthrough dismissing Jonny Bairstow for 26. Both of them added 72 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Joe Root reached his half-century off 54 balls and captain Eoin Morgan played with positive intent and took on the Sri Lankan spinners. Dhananjaya de Silva dismissed Joe Root for a well-made 71, ending the 72 run partnership for the 3rd wicket. Morgan then took the charge with attacking stroke play, reaching his half-century off 57 balls while Dananjaya dismissed Ben Stokes for 15 after the two batsmen added 50 runs for the 4th wicket.

Shortly after, Malinga came to the bowling crease and dismissed Morgan and Moeen Ali in quick succession. For England, Morgan was the top scorer with 92 runs to his name. The Sri Lankan bowlers did a brilliant job to pick quick wickets. Adil Rashid and Stone added 24 runs for the final wicket. England finished at 278 for 9 in 50 overs. For Sri Lanka, Malinga finished with figures of 5 for 44. 

Chasing 279 to win, England got off to a perfect start dismissing Upul Tharanga in the first over itself for 0. The debutant Olly Stone picked his debut wicket getting rid of Niroshan Dickwella. It was a great display of bowling by Chris Woakes and Olly Ston and Sri Lanka were reduced to 38 for 4 at end of 10 overs.

Kusal Perera and Dhananjaya de Silva added 43 runs for the 5th wicket before Dawson too the wicket of Perera. Dhananjaya de Silva and Thisara Perera played with positive intent adding 66 unbeaten runs for 6th wicket before rain arrived. Sri Lanka were 140 for 5 at the end of 29 overs. At that stage, they needed to be 171 as per DLS.

Thus, England won the match by 31 runs via the DLS method.

With this win, England have tkaen a 1-0 lead after 2 matches. The third match will be played on 17th at Pallekele, Kandy.

Brief scores:

England 278 for 9 in 50 overs ( Eoin Morgan 92, Root 71, Lasith Malinga 5/44) beat

Sri Lanka 140 for 5 in 29 overs ( Thisara Perera 44*, Dhananjaya de Silva 36*, Kusal Perera 30*, Chris Woakes 3/26) by 31 runs via DLS method. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket England Cricket Eoin Morgan Ben Stokes
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI : Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
England vs Sri Lanka, second ODI: Preview and predicted...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England, 2018: 5 reasons why Sri Lanka can...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why England can win the ODI series vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Sri Lanka vs England encounters
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs England 2018: 5 players battles to watch out...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could be named in England’s Test squad for...
RELATED STORY
SL v ENG 2018 : ODI Series Preview, Stats, Schedule,...
RELATED STORY
England Test squad to face Sri Lanka announced
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can revive Sri Lanka in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
First Warm-Up Match | Fri, 05 Oct
SLX 287/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 215/2 (35.3 ov)
England win by 43 runs (DLS Method)
SLX VS ENG live score
Second Warm-Up Match | Sat, 06 Oct
SLX
ENG
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
SLX VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Wed, 10 Oct
ENG 92/2 (15.0 ov)
SL
No Result
ENG VS SL live score
2nd ODI | Today
ENG 278/9 (50.0 ov)
SL 140/5 (29.0 ov)
England win by 31 runs (DLS Method)
ENG VS SL live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 17 Oct, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
4th ODI | Sat, 20 Oct, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
5th ODI | Tue, 23 Oct, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
Only T20I | Sat, 27 Oct, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
Third Warm-Up Match | Tue, 30 Oct, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka Board President's XI
England
SLP VS ENG preview
Fourth Warm-Up Match | Thu, 01 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka Board President's XI
England
SLP VS ENG preview
1st Test | Tue, 06 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
2nd Test | Wed, 14 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
3rd Test | Fri, 23 Nov, 04:30 AM
Sri Lanka
England
SL VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us