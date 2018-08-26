Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Analysing England's Opening Woes

Aniket Dass
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
351   //    26 Aug 2018, 17:47 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Three

No opening batsman has scored more Test runs than the 11598 that Alastair Cook has. In fact, he is almost 2000 runs clear of the next most prolific opener- Sunil Gavaskar. Only Gavaskar has scored more Test match hundreds (33) than Cook's 30 at the top of the order. Since he first played for England's in the whites, way back in March 2006, England have played only one Test without him. Alastair Cook, without a doubt, is England's Mr Constant. He was also once their Mr Reliable. Once. 

In his 40 Test innings, Cook averages 34 - a number that is mediocre in itself but is further boosted by the only 2 innings of note - a 244* against Australia in Melbourne and a 243 against the West Indies at Birmingham. Neither of the two venues is known for their pace. Remove these two towers and Cook averages 22 in the remaining 38 innings- a far cry from his career average of 45. He, in fact, averaged just 14 in the 10 innings between those 2 double tons.

Th
The twin towers have held Cook up

Each of Cook's last 6 Test hundreds has come in conditions that have overly suited the batsmen. In each of these innings, England have scored 450 or more - a clear indication that the other batsmen to have been largely at ease. To find a Cook century made in conditions where the bowlers had even a whiff, one has to go all the way back to May 2015! Since then, Virat Kohli has scored a century in a team total of less than 450, 5 times. Cook has none.

Despite all his struggles, Cook, rather surprisingly, still comes across as England's first choice as an opener. The reason? England's inability to find a suitable replacement for Cook's former opening partner- Andrew Strauss, who retired 6 years ago! In that period as many as 13 different players have been tried at the top with Cook, with none playing more than 11 Tests at that position. The table below tells you the story.

If C
While Cook has struggled, the others have been worse

The only other batsman to average more than 40 at the top of the order in this period is Joe Root, who has made the number 4 spot his own, averaging more than 52 at that position. In other words, England have run out of options to replace Cook and even Jennings- who averages 23 in 10 Tests as an opener to date.

The Lancashire batsman - 13th in a long line of openers tried out post Andrew Strauss' retirement finds himself in troubled waters as well. Jennings began his Test Career with a bang- a fine knock of 112 versus India in Mumbai in the winter of 2016. He also notched a half-century in the next Test at Chennai, finishing the tour of India with 167 runs at an average of almost 42. Since then, his career has spiralled in only one direction- downwards.

In the 14 innings since leaving the Indian shores, Jennings has accumulated 250 runs at an astonishingly abysmal average of 17.86. If his batting average was a person, that person wouldn't be legible to grab a pint of beer in most countries around the world. How much longer a rope is he going to get, given that none of his 12 predecessors played more than 11 Test matches, and the next Test against India at the Rose Bowl would be Jennings' 11th.

While Cook's defence has undone him off late, Jennings has struggled to cope with pace. Any opener worth his salt would prefer to play pace over spin. Hey, aren't they suppose to be the ones who wear out the opposition's opening pace bowlers? While Jennings, averages in excess of 50 against spin, his average dips to teenage lows against the pacers- repeatedly edging them whenever the ball is just outside off.

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four
Keaton Jennings has fallen edging pacers repeatedly

While England have been chopping and changing, India have had the luxury of having identified men who would bat for them at the top, with 3 men- Vijay, Rahul, and Dhawan having opened at least 38 times each in the same period since Strauss' retirement. For England, the second most after Cook's 140 innings is Alex Hales with 21!

Having not tried too many, India also find themselves with the luxury of having a variety of options to replace Murali Vijay, their senior pro who has been struggling off late. While 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw has been called up for the next two Tests, the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Iyer, and Abhinav Mukund also provide fallback options. Mayank Agarwal, in fact, has been banging on the selection doors with a hammer.

England Lions v India A - Day Two
18-year old Shaw has impressed with his run of form on India A's tour of England

While Vijay and Cook have strikingly similar numbers over their last 40 innings- both average 34.1, Murali Vijay has cracked six centuries in his last 40 innings, as compared to Cook's two, showing a better tendency to kick on once he is in, and yet, after being dropped from the XI for the Nottingham Test, and from the squad of 18 itself for the next two, question marks hang over his Test Career, while there is little doubt that Alastair Cook will get a much longer rope. That in itself tells you the health of India's and England's opening batsmanship.

Th
Cook and Vijay- two men in the same boat?

There have been rumours that Cook may miss the next Test given that his wife is expecting. I am not sure that that would be the worse thing to happen to England in a while.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Murali Vijay Alastair Cook
Aniket Dass
CONTRIBUTOR
Cricket crazy number nerd who has a funky fixation for alliteration and who'd love to work in association with the Gentleman's Game.
Alastair Cook: A flash in the Cook's pan
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 things team India needs to...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 3rd Test: 5 unnoticed things  
RELATED STORY
12 Players who got off the mark with a six in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
4 things England need to do to continue their winning...
RELATED STORY
What makes KL Rahul so special? 
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 English players who should be...
RELATED STORY
5 uncanny similarities between Virat Kohli's 103(197) at...
RELATED STORY
4 Questions India should try to answer before the third Test
RELATED STORY
Where are the long innings?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us