England cricketers to arrive in India in two batches, set to be under strict quarantine

The England cricket team will arrive in India in two separate batches. While the first batch will land on January 22, the players currently in Sri Lanka will reach on January 27.

England, who are currently playing a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka, will take on India in four Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs over the next two months. The Test series will begin from February 5, with the first two matches set to take in Chennai.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, a top official of the England team management revealed that preparations are already underway for the team's arrival.

“The main group from Sri Lanka will arrive on 27th January. We also have a smaller group leaving on the 22nd of January,” the top official said.

The majority of the English Test side, including captain Joe Root, is currently in Sri Lanka. However, several players, such as vice-captain Ben Stokes, have not travelled to the island nation. English players, who are not part of the Test squad in Sri Lanka, will fly directly from the UK to India.

Quarantine rules for England players yet to be confirmed

The two batches of England cricketers will be under strict quarantine upon their arrival in India. Although the duration and quarantine protocols are yet to be confirmed, Chennai will serve as the visitors' base initially.

“The directives are still to be confirmed by the BCCI. We will be under quarantine. That quarantine period is still to be confirmed by the BCCI," the official added.

The same official also confirmed that just as they did in Sri Lanka, the England side will abide by the quarantine regulations in India.

“There are always concerns, but our protocols and efforts in keeping safe are excellent. These protocols will continue to be implemented in India. We remain vigilant and respectful of the Sri Lankan authorities and we will do everything possible to keep our players and the general population safe. We will do the same in India,” the official said.

India have already announced their squad for the first two Tests. England, on the other hand, are expected to make their announcement on Thursday.