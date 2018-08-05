England edge past Kohli to end a dramatic test match

Elated Stokes after dismissing Kohli on Day 4

Test matches are boring, aren't they? If that's what you think, you should have watched the Edgbaston encounter between England and India. It would have elevated your interest in the best format of the game. It was one hell of a match in which every session proved decisive and changed the course of the match.

When it appeared that one team could run away with the game, there was a counter punch which held the game in its balance. Even at the end of day 3, with the game just around one session left in the game and Kohli in the middle, it was anybody's game.

When teams took the field on Saturday, everyone knew that it was Kohli Vs England. Kohli who had a nightmare like tour last time, has given nightmare to the English players this time around. Anderson mentioned in the post-day press conference after day 3 that they will have dreams of getting Kohli out and rightly so. Till the time Kohli was batting, Indian's were in with a chance.

When Stokes trapped Kohli in front, one can see the delight on the faces of England players and disappointment on Kohli's face. Everyone knew that the game was all but over. Even though Pandya tried but then it was never going to be enough to seal the victory.

Indian team are to blame themselves for the result. Kohli masterclass had set the game beautifully. On the third day, Indian bowlers were simply outstanding. Ashwin and Ishant ran through the England middle order. Buttler's wicket just after lunch had England staring down the barrel at 87 for 7. Indian's were bossing the game but Dhawan's drop catches of Curran and Rashid proved to be the difference between a target of 120 and 194.

Curran must be given credit for his match-changing innings. He showed resistance and paved the way for England's victory. 194 though was not a humongous target. Had Indian batsmen learned from the first innings and would have tried to apply themselves to support Kohli; the result would have been in India's favour.

Eventually one can say that a better team emerged victorious. It was a complete team effort from England while it was Kohli and bowlers who kept India in the game. India has a lot to work on before the 2'nd test at Lord's. But without a shadow of a doubt, we can say that England's 1000'th test will be remembered for a very long time.