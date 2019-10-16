England ICC World Test Championship schedule: Complete time table and details

The final of the ICC World Test Championship will be played in England

The International Cricket Council has launched the ICC World Test Championship with the goal of reviving red-ball cricket. The top nine Test-playing nations of the world will participate in this tournament which will last for 2 years. The two teams of the tourney will lock horns at Lord's in July 2021 to win the coveted trophy. With each team supposed to play three home series and three away series, the fans can expect some high-quality Test cricket in the coming months.

The reigning world champions of the 50-overs format, England are one of the favorites to win the ICC World Test Championship as the team boasts of multiple match-winners. With the likes of Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes in the team, the 2019 World Cup winners possess the potential of defeating any team in this tournament.

Here's a look at their complete time-table and schedule for the ICC World Test Championship-

England ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 time table

Ashes 2019, England vs Australia

August 1st-5th: England vs Australia, First Test, Edgbaston

August 14th-18th: England vs Australia, Second Test, Lord's

August 22nd-26th: England vs Australia, Third Test, Headingley

September 4th-8th: England vs Australia, Fourth Test, Manchester

September 12th-16th: England vs Australia, Fifth Test, London

England tour of South Africa, 2019-20

December 26th-30th: South Africa vs England, First Test, Centurion

January 3rd-7th: South Africa vs England, Second Test, Cape Town

January 16th-20th: South Africa vs England, Third Test, Port Elizabeth

January 24th-28th: South Africa vs England, Fourth Test, Johannesburg

England tour of Sri Lanka, 2019-20

March 2020: Sri Lanka vs England, First Test, TBD

March 2020: Sri Lanka vs England, Second Test, TBD

West Indies tour of England, 2020

June 4th-8th: England vs West Indies, First Test, London

June 12th-16th: England vs West Indies, Second Test, Birmingham

June 25th-29th: England vs West Indies, Third Test, London

Pakistan tour of England, 2020

July 30th-August 3rd: England vs Pakistan, First Test, London

August 7th-11th: England vs Pakistan, Second Test, Manchester

August 20th-24th: England vs Pakistan, Third Test, Nottingham

England tour of India, 2020-21

January 2021: India vs England, First Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Second Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Third Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Fourth Test, TBD

January 2021: India vs England, Fifth Test, TBD

